Virginia Ranked No. 6 Following Big Win vs Arkansas

To the victors go the spoils — to some extent. After crushing No. 12 Arkansas, Virginia basketball has advanced three spots up to No. 6 in the first AP Poll of the regular season.

The Cavaliers are a perfect 3-0 after one week of play. In the AP Poll, they trail only Florida, Duke, Illinois, UConn and Michigan State. On the home front, a quick look around the ACC:

ACC teams in the AP Poll:

No. 2 Duke

No. 6 Virginia

No. 10 Louisville

No. 17 Miami

Receiving votes: North Carolina (No. 29)

Two other opponents also received votes: No. 24 Kentucky and Marquette (No. 33).

Here is how Virginia got to No. 6:

Observations after week one

This is an elite offensive team. That is a fact. Against the Razorbacks, all five starters scored in double figures — and the Cavaliers had a 27-point lead at one point in the second half.

Perhaps the most interesting takeaway is that this team has incredible flexibility. Coach Ryan Odom threw Elijah Gertrude and Sam Lewis in at point guard, and they played well. Virginia is able to find the defense to match offensive-minded lineups. That's not something most teams can boast, especially this early in the season.

Game one: 89-60 W over Drexel

Virginia scored 25 points in transition. That's very encouraging. Chance Mallory wasn't stellar in this game — but that isn't a concern. He followed it up with two All-ACC-caliber performances. The bigger takeaway is that Gertrude and Martin Carrere look like they will play consistent (and meaningful) roles.

Game two: 97-72 W over Northeastern

Quincy Watson had the ball with a few seconds left, and fans were cheering for him to take a three and crack 100 points. That sums up how this game went for the Cavaliers. Mallory had a career-high 20 points and it was death by a thousand three-pointers for Northeastern.

Game three: 91-72 W over No. 12 Arkansas

Kalu Anya was a pleasant surprise for the Cavaliers Sunday. He had six rebounds, three assists, three points, one block and one steal. If Anya can continue to make an impact, this team has one of the highest floors in the country.

This is the second-best win by any college basketball team so far this season, period. Aside from a few athletic highlights, the Razorbacks were completely outplayed, out-hustled and out-coached. Arkansas Coach John Calipari offered extensive praise for the Cavaliers:

Hear from Arkansas HC John Calipari: pic.twitter.com/dZXAwqnP6d — Xander (@xandertilock) November 8, 2026