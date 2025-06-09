Bryce Perkins Powers Panthers to UFL Championship Appearance
Bryce Perkins has made his name known this year in the United Football League. After recently earning All-UFL for his star play in the regular season, Perkins has now led the Michigan Panthers to their first Championship appearance since 1983 by defeating the Birmingham Stallions 44-29.
On Sunday, Perkins went to work as he led his offense down the field to set up a seven-yard touchdown run for Toa Tua before converting the one-point conversion with a pass to Cole Hikutini.
On the next drive, it was all Perkins who led the Panthers nearly the full length of the field for Michigan's second touchdown of the game. The score came from Perkins's legs as he rushed for a one-yard score.
On the opening drive of the second half, Perkins recorded a 29-yard scramble and a 28-yard pass to set up a six-yard rushing touchdown from Taua.
Perkins finished the game 20/25 with 238 yards and one touchdown in the air while adding 34 yards and a score on the ground, once again presenting himself as a true dual-threat quarterback.
For highlights of the Panthers 44-29 victory over the Birmingham Stallions:
In the regular season, in seven games played, Perkins led his squad, the Michigan Panthers, to a 5-2 record, the best in the USFL conference. Perkins threw 1,342 yards, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions during that stretch.
In addition to his ability as a passer, Perkins has fully demonstrated his dual-threat ability with 269 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
One notable game this season included a crushing 38-14 win over the DC Defenders, who currently sit 6-2, where Perkins threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 76 yards and a score.
A UFL MVP favorite, Perkins has made an undeniable case to return to the NFL this fall.
At Virginia, Perkins led the Cavaliers to a 28-0 Belk Bowl victory over South Carolina in 2018, in addition to a historic 39-30 win over Virginia Tech in 2019. Against the Hokies, Perkins was 20 of 33 for 311 yards with one touchdown while rushing for 164 yards on the ground to the tune of two touchdowns.
At the end of that 2019 season, Perkins earned second-team All-ACC after breaking the Virginia single-season passing record with 3,538 yards and the single-season total offense record with 4,307 yards. He added 22 touchdown passes and 11 rushing touchdowns, solidifying himself as an all-time great in Charlottesville. Perkins departed Virginia tied for the second-winningest quarterback with 17 wins.
If Perkins returns to the NFL, it will be his first time back in the league since 2022 when he was on the LA Rams. In the NFL, Perkins played three seasons with the Rams which included one start in 2022 in addition to a Super Bowl ring during the Rams 2021-22 season.
Perkins and the Panthers return to action on Saturday, June 14th, at 8:00 PM ET against the DC Defenders for the UFL Championship.