Panthers Add United Football League MVP After Andy Dalton's Injury
On Saturday, the Panthers lost quarterback Andy Dalton to an elbow injury against the Texans. It did not take long for Carolina to replace him.
The Panthers are signing quarterback Bryce Perkins, according to a Sunday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Perkins, 28, is the reigning MVP of the United Football League. He helped the Michigan Panthers win the United States Football League title and reach the UFL championship game before losing 58–34 to the DC Defenders.
In the NFL ranks, Perkins played five games and started one for the Rams in 2022. He threw one touchdown against two interceptions. Because he was on Los Angeles's roster in 2021 as well, he has a ring from Super Bowl LVI.
The ex-Virginia quarterback is the fourth member of his family to play in the NFL, joining brother Paul (a three-year running back in the 2010s), father Bruce (a two-year running back in the 1990s), and great-uncle Don (a six-time Pro Bowl halfback and fullback for the Cowboys in the 1960s).
Carolina is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 7 against the Jaguars.