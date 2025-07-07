Denny McCarthy Secures 11th Place Finish at the John Deere Classic
At the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Denny McCarthy delivered one of his best Sunday performances of the year, shooting a six-under, 65, propelling him to an 11th place finish. The result is McCarthy’s third best finish of the year as the former Hoo looks to build momentum before The Open Championship, the final major tournament this year.
McCarthy started strong to kick off the tournament, shooting a five-under, 66, as he recorded six birdies, including three in a row on holes five, six, and seven. A day later, McCarthy shot a 68 with six birdies and three bogeys to comfortably make the cut and play into the weekend.
Despite McCarthy making the cut, current Cavalier Ben James missed the -5 cut line after shooting a 68 on the first day and a 72 on Friday for a cumulative -2.
As for Ben Kohles, he made the cut and finished his weekend eight under par for a 44th place finish. Kohles made the cut after shooting an impressive 66 on Friday to propel him above the cut line before shooting a 70 and 71 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. At UVA, Kohles was a three-time All-American and twice named ACC Player of the Year.
Moving back to McCarthy, he took a step back on Saturday, shooting a one-under 70, sending him down the standings.
On Sunday, McCarthy teed off in the 13th-to-last pairing, as he was miles behind the leaders, but refused to let that discourage him.
McCarthy began his round with back-to-back birdies before picking up another birdie on the fifth hole. Then, after consistently finding par, McCarthy blew up on the ninth hole, picking up a double bogey after bogeying the hole the last three days.
In need of an answer, McCarthy recorded a birdie on the tenth hole before holing out from 166 yards to secure an eagle on the 11th, shooting him up to -13.
After that, the Jupiter, Florida native closed the round with two more birdies, giving him a final score on the day of a six-under 65 and a final score on the tournament of -15.
The finish is McCarthy’s third-best of the season after finishing 5th at The Genesis Invitational in February and 8th at the PGA Championship two months ago. McCarthy has had a strong run of form this season, not missing the cut at a single tournament and being one of 21 golfers to make every cut at the majors this season.
Coming up, McCarthy will participate in the Genesis Scottish Open from July 10th-13th before competing in The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, from July 17th-20th. At the British Open, McCarthy has missed the cut each of the last two years and will look to make the cut in all four major Tournaments in a single season for the first time in his career.