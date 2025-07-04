SI

2025 John Deere Classic Final Results, Payouts, Prize Money

The annual trip to Silvis, Ill., has a purse of $8.4 million with $1,512,000 to the winner.

The PGA Tour stayed in the Midwest this week for the John Deere Classic.
The PGA Tour stayed in the Midwest this week, traveling from Michigan to Illinois for the John Deere Classic, where $8.4 million will be up for grabs with the winner taking $1,512,000.

Crunch time is here for PGA Tour rank-and-file players, with the FedEx Cup playoffs only five weeks away and only two more regular-season events in the U.S. after this week. This year just the top 70 will make the postseason and the top 100 will receive fully exempt status for next year—a change from the longstanding top 125. Payouts have also been adjusted for the regular-season points leader and the winner of the Tour Championship.

Rickie Fowler came to TPC Deere Run at 72nd in points and will draw big galleries as usual. Max Homa arrived 122nd in points—and declaring he is off X—but opened with an 8-under 63, a sign that perhaps his fortunes are finally turning around.

Here are the payouts for the John Deere Classic. This post will be updated after the tournament ends Sunday.

John Deere Classic final payouts

WIN: $1.512 million

2: $915,600

3: $579,600

4: $411,600

5: $344,400

6: $304,500

7: $283,500

8: $262,500

9: $245,700

10: $228,900

11: $212,100

12: $195,300

13: $178,500

14: $161,700

15: $153,300

16: $144,900

17: $136,500

18: $128,100

19: $119,700

20: $111,300

21: $102,900

22: $94,500

23: $87,780

24: $81,060

25: $74,340

26: $67,620

27: $65,100

28: $62,580

29: $60,060

30: $57,540

31: $55,020

32: $52,500

33: $49,980

34: $47,880

35: $45,780

36: $43,680

37: $41,580

38: $39,900

39: $38,220

40: $36,540

41: $34,860

42: $33,180

43: $31,500

44: $29,820

45: $28,140

46: $26,460

47: $24,780

48: $23,436

49: $22,260

50: $21,588

51: $21,084

52: $20,580

53: $20,244

54: $19,908

55: $19,740

56: $19,572

57: $19,404

58: $19,236

59: $19,068

60: $18,900

61: $18,732

62: $18,564

63: $18,396

64: $18,228

65: $18,060

66: $17,892

67: $17,724

68: $17,556

69: $17,388

70: $17,220

