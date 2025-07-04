2025 John Deere Classic Final Results, Payouts, Prize Money
The PGA Tour stayed in the Midwest this week, traveling from Michigan to Illinois for the John Deere Classic, where $8.4 million will be up for grabs with the winner taking $1,512,000.
Crunch time is here for PGA Tour rank-and-file players, with the FedEx Cup playoffs only five weeks away and only two more regular-season events in the U.S. after this week. This year just the top 70 will make the postseason and the top 100 will receive fully exempt status for next year—a change from the longstanding top 125. Payouts have also been adjusted for the regular-season points leader and the winner of the Tour Championship.
Rickie Fowler came to TPC Deere Run at 72nd in points and will draw big galleries as usual. Max Homa arrived 122nd in points—and declaring he is off X—but opened with an 8-under 63, a sign that perhaps his fortunes are finally turning around.
Here are the payouts for the John Deere Classic. This post will be updated after the tournament ends Sunday.
John Deere Classic final payouts
WIN: $1.512 million
2: $915,600
3: $579,600
4: $411,600
5: $344,400
6: $304,500
7: $283,500
8: $262,500
9: $245,700
10: $228,900
11: $212,100
12: $195,300
13: $178,500
14: $161,700
15: $153,300
16: $144,900
17: $136,500
18: $128,100
19: $119,700
20: $111,300
21: $102,900
22: $94,500
23: $87,780
24: $81,060
25: $74,340
26: $67,620
27: $65,100
28: $62,580
29: $60,060
30: $57,540
31: $55,020
32: $52,500
33: $49,980
34: $47,880
35: $45,780
36: $43,680
37: $41,580
38: $39,900
39: $38,220
40: $36,540
41: $34,860
42: $33,180
43: $31,500
44: $29,820
45: $28,140
46: $26,460
47: $24,780
48: $23,436
49: $22,260
50: $21,588
51: $21,084
52: $20,580
53: $20,244
54: $19,908
55: $19,740
56: $19,572
57: $19,404
58: $19,236
59: $19,068
60: $18,900
61: $18,732
62: $18,564
63: $18,396
64: $18,228
65: $18,060
66: $17,892
67: $17,724
68: $17,556
69: $17,388
70: $17,220