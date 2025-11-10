Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Port Royal
Those who followed my bets in last week's betting preview for the World Wide Technology Championship cashed in on Ben Griffin, who beat the field by two strokes.
The PGA Tour now heads to Bermuda for this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It’s an extremely weak field, which has led to Rico Hoey being set as the betting favorite, but the good news is that it could lead to some solid betting value further down the odds list.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds
- Rico Hoey +1800
- Kevin Yu +2000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +2200
- Pierceson Coody +2500
- Nico Echavarria +3000
- Michael Brennan +3000
- Marri Schmid +3000
- Vince Whaley +3500
- Alex Smalley +3500
- Samuel Stevens +3500
- Matt Wallace +3500
- Jesper Svensson +3500
- Chad Ramey +4000
- Victor Perez +4000
- Sahith Theegala +4000
Butterfield Bermuda Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 1–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 1–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 11 a.m.–4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13–Sunday, Nov. 16
- Where: Port Royal Golf Course
- Purse: $6 million ($1.08 million winner’s share)
- 2024 champion: Rafael Campos
Butterfield Bermuda Championship notable golfers
Michael Brennan: The 23-year-old Michael Brennan secured his Korn Ferry Tour card less than two months ago, but then received a sponsorship exemption to tee it up at the Bank of Utah Championship. He made the most of it, winning the event as a massive dark horse to secure his PGA Tour card, making him a Korn Ferry Tour member for only a few short weeks. Now, he’ll tee it up for his second event after locking up his card. He made the cut but finished 59th at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship.
Rafael Campos: Last year's winner wasn’t able to turn his win into any success on the PGA Tour in 2025. He competed in 20 events this season, making the cut in just nine of them. His best finish was a T45 at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May. Can he turn things around as the defending champion?
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prediction and Pick
Matt Kuchar +4000 (via DraftKings)
Matt Kuchar has quietly played some fantastic golf of late. He has finished T18 or better in three straight starts dating back to the Procore Championship in September, and is coming off a T11 finish at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship. He has never teed it up at this event, but his lack of distance off the tee won't hurt him at Port Royal, which measures at just 6,828 yards.
Kuchar is fourth in the field in strokes-gained approach over the past six months, and he's the only one in the top 10 of that list who also gains strokes both around and on the greens.
Ben Kohles +10000 (via FanDuel)
I bet on Ben Kohles last week, and he stumbled on the weekend, finishing T63. I can’t resist betting on him again this week in a significantly weaker field. It’s hard to look past the fact that he has gained +1.05 true strokes with his approach play over the past six months, which is +0.29 strokes better than any other player in the field.
If he can manage to put together even an average putting performance, he’s going to be in the mix on the weekend. He’s worth a sprinkle at 100-1 odds this week.
