Former UVA QB Bryce Perkins in Line to Make First Career Start

With injuries to Matthew Stafford and John Wolford, former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins could make his first NFL start on Sunday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former UVA star quarterback Bryce Perkins is reportedly getting first-team reps in practice this week for the Los Angeles Rams and could be in line to make his first-career NFL start on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to injuries to the Rams' starting and backup quarterbacks. 

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City, while backup John Wolford was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a neck injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay has not named a starter at quarterback, but Perkins appears to be in line to get the start. 

Stafford exited last week's game against the New Orleans Saints after taking a hit on a sack early in the third quarter.  Perkins filled in at quarterback, completing five of 10 passing attempts for 64 yards, but the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams suffered their fourth-consecutive loss. In LA's week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Stafford missed the game in concussion protocol and Wolford got the start, but Perkins came in for a couple of snaps at the end of the game, making his NFL debut. 

With Stafford out and Wolford questionable, Bryce Perkins could make his first-career NFL start more than two years after originally signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent after two spectacular years as the quarterback at the University of Virginia. Perkins would be the first former Virginia player to start an NFL game at quarterback since Matt Schaub in October of 2019. 

Good luck, Bryce. UVA is rooting for you. 

