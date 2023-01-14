Skip to main content
Hoos in the NFL Playoffs: UVA Alums Playing on Wild-Card Weekend

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Four NFL teams playing on wild-card weekend have former Virginia football players on the roster
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2023 NFL Playoffs have arrived and begin this weekend with the wild-card round, featuring six entertaining games on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. A total of seven former Virginia football players are on the rosters of NFL playoff teams. Four of those teams are playing on wild-card weekend:

The Baltimore Ravens play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 8:15pm. The Ravens have two former UVA football players on the roster: offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive end Brent Urban

The Los Angeles Chargers play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 8:15pm. Former Virginia wide receiver Joe Reed is on the Chargers' practice squad. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 8:15pm. The Buccaneers have former UVA linebacker Charles Snowden on their practice squad. 

The Seattle Seahawks play at the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 4:30pm. Former Virginia safety Joey Blount is on the Seahawks' roster, but is on injured reserve. 

Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have earned byes through to the divisional round as the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively. The Chiefs have former UVA safety Juan Thornhill on the active roster, while former Virginia safety Anthony Harris is on the Eagles' practice squad. 

2023 NFL Playoffs - Wild-Card Weekend Schedule

Saturday at 4:30pm: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Saturday at 8:15pm: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday at 1pm: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Sunday at 4:30pm: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday at 8:15pm: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Monday at 8:15pm: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

