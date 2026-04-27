Three Cavaliers Who Could Declare Early For The 2027 NFL Draft

Virginia has a number of players on their current roster that could declare early for the NFL draft when it's their time. Let’s take a closer look at who some of those players could be.

1. Devon Baxter EDGE

Baxter was in need of a change of scenery after not seeing any game action at Michigan the past two seasons. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect and one of the top players in Maryland. He was known for his ability to chase plays down and his athleticism on the defensive line. He had sharp quickness and the ability to bend around opposing offensive linemen. Year 1 with Virginia will be an interesting one because we could see it take time for Baxter to feel comfortable, or it could be a scenario where he hits the ground running and makes an immediate impact for the Hoos. He has that type of potential; now it is just getting out of him. He could easily be a player who can declare early for the NFL draft.

2. Peyton Lewis RB

Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) pulls against Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) during warm-ups for a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Virginia has a deep running back room and a number of guys they can rotate in. Lewis was a major get for the Cavaliers out of the portal, and despite now having a lot of playing time at Tennessee, he made the most out of his opportunities and finished with seven touchdowns. He has a lot of versatility to his game and can do a bunch of things on the gridiron. Lewis also graded well and was efficient with his limited snaps, finishing with a 76.0 offensive grade and an even better run grade of 80.3, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Lewis had his best game against UAB, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. In that same game, he finished with a 79.8 offensive grade. He had great potential and could easily be a player who declares early if he can put together a great season in 2026.

3. Corey Costner DB

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Corey Costner (18) celebrates an interception in the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Costner has a chance to be truly special for the Virginia Cavaliers and flashed a lot in his true freshman year. He finished with 27 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, and a forced fumble as a freshman. Costner had his best game against Duke, finishing with five tackles, an interception, and a pass defensed. Despite the safety room getting more crowded with veteran guys, it will be hard to keep Costner off the field with how well he can anticipate plays and how well he tackles. He got better as the season went on and became more of an impactful player for the Cavaliers. If he adds another great season, he won’t be able to declare for the draft, but he would be in a position to do so for his junior season.