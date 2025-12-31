Virginia Football Receives Good News Regarding Key Offensive Lineman

With the Virginia Cavaliers' successful 2025 season now behind them, head coach Tony Elliott is preparing to navigate the upcoming transfer portal and recruitment. If he wants the Cavaliers to continue seeing success into 2026, it's imperative that he bolsters his roster in all areas.

Fortunately, one major question has been put to rest, this time involving Drake Metcalf. According to UVA's football program, its offensive unit will be in good hands heading into next season.

Metcalf To Return in 2026

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (60) and offensive lineman Grant Ellinger (65) waolk off the field after the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The status of senior offensive lineman Drake Metcalf was unknown until this point. However, as announced by the program, he will be returning to UVA for his 2026 campaign. When center Brady Wilson was sidelined this year, Metcalf seamlessly slid into that role, proving his ability to lead and produce. The news of his return couldn't have come at a better time.

Hoos Back.@DrakeMetcalf60 is brining 911 snaps back to the OL in 2026#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/AI3udlDjhj — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 30, 2025

"There's always been this kind of stereotype and stigma of the ACC, like we can't handle the SEC, we can't handle the Big 10 - we can't handle these big conferences out there," Metcalf said after UVA's latest victory at the Gator Bowl, per Jacquie Franciulli of 247 Sports. "Tonight, we proved this. Missouri is a dang good football team. They put up with the best of them in the SEC this year, tonight, we showed that we can not only hang with these guys, we can dominate out there on the football field - especially in the trenches where they pride themselves in the SEC. We showed that we can dominate the SEC in the trenches and up front."

As Metcalf explained further, Virginia's offensive line was assembled from players from around the country, including himself. Coming from California, Virginia was quite the change-up for him, but he fell right into a valuable role among the Cavaliers.

Alongside Metcalf's return to UVA next season is Makilan Thomas, another offensive lineman. Now, there are still a few questions revolving around Virginia's heading into 2026, but this is phenomenal news for Elliott's program. They come with veteran experience and a knack for playmaking — two keys to any winning program.

The offseason is a time for rebuilding and preparation, but this eliminates quite a bit of uncertainty for the Cavaliers. There is still plenty of concern surrounding UVA's offense, primarily due to the looming eligibility status of starting quarterback Chandler Morris, but this is a major step in the right direction.

