Skip to main content

Mamadi Diakite Rejoins Cleveland Cavaliers on Two-Way Contract

Two days after getting waived by the Cavs, Diakite is coming back to Cleveland on a two-way deal
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday, Mamadi Diakite was one of five players waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers following the conclusion of preseason play. 

His time away from the team lasted only two days. 

Diakite cleared waivers and on Monday night, the Cavaliers announced that they had signed Diakite to a two-way contract, meaning he will split time between the Cavs in the NBA and their G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge. 

There was a widespread reaction of disappointment and frustration among the Cleveland fanbase after it was initially announced over the weekend that Diakite had been waived. He joined the team on a training camp contract and was extremely impressive during preseason play, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals, and 1.25 blocks in four appearances. Diakite shot 82.4% from the floor and 57.1% from beyond the arc. His highlight performance was a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Atlanta Hawks. 

The sentiment around the Cavalier fanbase was that Diakite had done more than enough to earn a spot on the roster during preseason play. As it turns out, the Cleveland front office shared that point of view and made moves to bring Diakite back on a two-way deal as soon as he cleared waivers. 

Now, Diakite, who is the only player to ever win an NCAA championship, a G League championship, and an NBA Finals championship, will look to bring some of his title-winning pedigree to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who look to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. 

There are nine former UVA men's basketball players who are currently signed with NBA teams. Six of them are on standard NBA contracts:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics)
Sam Hauser (Boston Celtics)
Anthony Gill (Washington Wizards)
Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)
De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)
Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)

Three former Wahoos are on NBA rosters on two-way contracts:

Braxton Key (Detroit Pistons)
Ty Jerome (Golden State Warriors)
Mamadi Diakite (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) poses for a photo at Hawks Media Day.
Pro Hoos

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks Agree to Four-Year, $95 Million Extension

By Matt Newton
Kymora Johnson announces her commitment to the UVA women's basketball program.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN

By Matt Newton
D'Sean Perry and Nick Jackson celebrate after making a stop for the Virginia Cavaliers against the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Georgia Tech

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) attempts a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Miami

By Matt Newton
Jayden Gardner drives the ball during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Ranked No. 18 in AP Preseason Top 25

By Matt Newton
Tony Bennett coaches his team during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Ranked 5th in Preseason Kenpom Ratings

By Matt Newton
Gabby Easton sets the ball for Veresia Yon during the Virginia volleyball game against Florida State at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Starts Strong, Falters Late in 3-1 Loss to Miami

By Kathleen Boyce
Margot Appleton and Mia Barnett race for the Virginia women's cross country team during the XC 23 Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia.
All Sports

UVA Women's Cross Country Wins XC 23 Invitational

By Matt Newton