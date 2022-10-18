Mamadi Diakite Rejoins Cleveland Cavaliers on Two-Way Contract

On Saturday, Mamadi Diakite was one of five players waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers following the conclusion of preseason play.

His time away from the team lasted only two days.

Diakite cleared waivers and on Monday night, the Cavaliers announced that they had signed Diakite to a two-way contract, meaning he will split time between the Cavs in the NBA and their G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.

There was a widespread reaction of disappointment and frustration among the Cleveland fanbase after it was initially announced over the weekend that Diakite had been waived. He joined the team on a training camp contract and was extremely impressive during preseason play, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals, and 1.25 blocks in four appearances. Diakite shot 82.4% from the floor and 57.1% from beyond the arc. His highlight performance was a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Atlanta Hawks.

The sentiment around the Cavalier fanbase was that Diakite had done more than enough to earn a spot on the roster during preseason play. As it turns out, the Cleveland front office shared that point of view and made moves to bring Diakite back on a two-way deal as soon as he cleared waivers.

Now, Diakite, who is the only player to ever win an NCAA championship, a G League championship, and an NBA Finals championship, will look to bring some of his title-winning pedigree to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who look to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

There are nine former UVA men's basketball players who are currently signed with NBA teams. Six of them are on standard NBA contracts:

Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics)

Sam Hauser (Boston Celtics)

Anthony Gill (Washington Wizards)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)

Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)

Three former Wahoos are on NBA rosters on two-way contracts:

Braxton Key (Detroit Pistons)

Ty Jerome (Golden State Warriors)

Mamadi Diakite (Cleveland Cavaliers)

