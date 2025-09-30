MAC Standout Sam Lewis Adds Depth to UVA Wings
The next transfer we will spotlight is 6'7" guard Sam Lewis. According to 247Sports the Chicago native, is the 158th best transfer in the portal and 39th best shooting guard. Lewis joins the Hoo's with two years of eligibility remaining.
Let's take a look at the sophomore who is projected to add points from the wing off the bench for UVA this season.
Huge Improvement In Toledo
In his two years at Toledo, Lewis saw a huge jump in production with the Rockets. Lewis started just one game as a freshman, averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in just 11 minutes per game. His three-point percentage was decent but nothing too impressive at 36% in limited attempts. Lewis did not get to the line much in his role, but he shot an extremely suspect 52% from the foul line.
Lewis' second year with Toledo was a different story. Lewis started every game this past season, averaging over 31 minutes played per contest. The guard saw improvements in his counting stats as well as his shooting percentages. Lewis averaged 16 points and five rebounds. His three-point shooting percentage jumped to over 44%, while he netted over 76% of his foul shots. Lewis was named to the All-MAC Second Team for his impressive improvement.
Chicago High School Basketball Legacy
Lewis played high school ball at the illustrious Simeon Career Academy on the South Side of Chicago. The school has produced a fairly impressive NBA players over the last five decades.
The most notable being Derrick Rose. After graduating from Simeon, Rose attended the University of Memphis before being drafted by the Chicago Bulls first overall in 2008. He went on to be the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011, at the age of 22.
Other names you would know from Simeon include 2014 second overall pick Jabari Parker, EuroLeague MVP Kendrick Nunn, 1986 first round pick Nick Anderson, and 2020 NBA champion Talen Horton-Tucker.
Playstyle: Sharpshooting Scorer
Lewis' playstyle can be described as a sharpshooter. Lewis adds spacing and wing depth off the bench for this newly constructed Virginia offense. Lewis' 44% shooting clip from behind the arc is top-of-the-line when it comes to college basketball shooters.
The guard-forward hybrid will be able to punish defenders who sag off of him at the three-point line to help against slashing weapons like Malik Thomas and Dallin Hall. I believe Lewis will have much of a catch-and-shoot role, so he will not be asked to create much offense if the Hoo's veteran guards who can carry that load.
A good NBA comparison would be Detroit Pistons wing Duncan Robinson. Robinson has been a lethal shooter for the Heat, offering a kick-out option for more ball-dominant guards. Robinson is by no means the most valuable piece on a roster, but he fills an important role in the evolving NBA game that now heavily relies on the three-ball.
The only note to make with this comparison is Lewis is a better all-around basketball player. Robinson does not do much else but shoot, grabbing some rebounds here and there. Lewis can grab more boards when he does find himself in the paint despite being slightly smaller than Robinson.