UFL MVP Bryce Perkins Throws Four Touchdowns in Championship Loss
After a magical season, Bryce Perkins' attempt at UFL Championship glory fell short as the Michigan Panthers lost to the DC Defenders in a 58-34 high-scoring affair on Saturday night at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Despite the loss, Perkins threw four touchdowns as he did everything he could to help his team.
On Friday, a day before the championship game, Perkins added his second piece of personal hardware as he was named the 2025 United Football League's Most Valuable Player after throwing 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes in the regular season. On the ground, the Virginia alum gained 301 yards to the sound of five touchdowns as he fully showcased himself as a dual-threat quarterback. Perkins was named MVP after being named UFL Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the week.
With the personal awards out of the way, Perkins and the Panthers rolled into Saturday with their sights set on winning a UFL title. Perkins led his team on the opening drive, completing three straight passes to start the game before running back Nate McCrary took off for a 35-yard rushing touchdown.
On the other side, the Defenders fired back with a touchdown drive, eliciting Perkins to lead another scoring drive for the Panthers. This time, Perkins found wideout Siaosi Mariner for a 38-yard touchdown before finding Mariner for the one-point conversion to give the Panthers a 13-6 lead.
In the second quarter, DC lit up the scoreboard with 25 straight points as the Panthers' defense struggled all night to contain a potent Defenders offense. With time ticking down towards the end of the first half, Perkins tossed a 71-yard touchdown before the Defenders responded with yet another touchdown drive to take a 37-19 halftime lead.
To start the third quarter, DC notched another two touchdowns between a Perkins interception as the Defenders extended their lead to 46-19. In need of an answer, Perkins delivered two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but his effort was too little too late as he could not keep pace with the overpowering Defenders offense.
The Michigan defense failed to prevent a punt or turnover all game, making it nearly impossible for Perkins to lead his team to victory as they fell to the Defenders 58-34.
Perkins finished the game throwing 21 of 35 for 338 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He rushed for only eight yards on the ground as the Defenders forced him to use his arm.
With the UFL season officially over, Perkins will now wait and see if any NFL team is willing to pick him up. After an outstanding spring season, Perkins has made a strong case to return to the top step of professional football. The Virginia alum hasn't played in the NFL since 2022, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL training camps begin in mid to late July, so if a team were going to sign Perkins, it would likely happen soon.