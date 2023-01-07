Week 18 Playoff Scenarios for Every NFL Team With a UVA Football Alum

The final week of the NFL season has arrived. Just one playoff spot remains available in each of the NFC and AFC playoff pictures with only a few teams still maintaining a glimmer of hope to secure their spot, while several other NFL teams who have already clinched playoff berths are jostling for seeding in the final week of the regular season. Seven former Virginia football players are on the rosters of teams who are in the playoffs or could make the NFL Playoffs in week 18. Read on for full playoff scenarios for every contending team with a former Virginia football player on the roster entering the final week of the regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

UVA alum: Juan Thornhill

NFL Playoff Status: The Chiefs have won the AFC West and can lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win or a loss by the Bills.

Week 18 opponent: at Las Vegas Raiders (Saturday at 4:30pm ET)

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

UVA alum: Anthony Harris (practice squad)

NFL Playoff Status: The Eagles have clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs and they can clinch the NFC East title with a win or a loss by the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles can also clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win or with losses by both the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 18 opponent: vs. New York Gants (Sunday at 4:25pm ET)

Baltimore Ravens (10-6)



UVA alums: Morgan Moses, Brent Urban

NFL Playoff Status: The Ravens have clinched a berth in the NFL Playoffs, but cannot win the AFC North, as the Bengals already clinched the division title. If the Ravens win against the Bengals on Sunday and get matched up with the Bengals again in the wild-card round, the host of that game will be determined by a coin flip.

Week 18 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday at 1pm ET)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

UVA alum: Joe Reed (practice squad)

NFL Playoff Status: The Chargers have clinched a berth in the NFL Playoffs and are locked into either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the AFC wild-card.

Week 18 opponent: at Denver Broncos (Sunday at 4:25pm ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

UVA alum: Charles Snowden (practice squad)

NFL Playoff Status: The Buccaneers have secured the NFC South division title and are locked in to the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Week 18 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 1pm ET)

Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

UVA alum: Joey Blount (reserve)

NFL Playoff Status: The Seattle Seahawks need a win over the LA Rams and a loss by the Green Bay Packers in order to secure the 7th and final spot in the NFC playoffs.

Week 18 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday at 4:25pm ET)

