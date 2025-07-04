Where to Watch Hoos During the Fourth of July Weekend
As America celebrates the 249th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a multitude of Cavaliers will compete professionally this holiday weekend, from tennis's oldest tournament in Wimbledon to the PLL's All-Star game and the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Read below for a full calendar of events featuring Cavaliers for the Fourth of July weekend.
Wimbledon - Saturday, July 5th
Brandon Nakashima, Emma Navarro, and Danielle Collins will compete on Saturday, July 5th, in the third round of Wimbledon.
Beginning with Nakashima, he dominated his first two matches, winning each in four sets against Yunchaokete Bu and Reilly Opelka. Nakashima is the 29th-seeded player in the tournament and will face Lorenzo Sonego in the third round. His match is set for July 5th, although a time has yet to be announced.
Moving to the women's side, Navarro has glided through the first two rounds of Wimbledon, not having lost a single set and only giving up a total of seven games. In the third round, Navarro, ranked No. 10, will face her first-ranked opponent in No. 17 Barbora Krejcikova, the defending Wimbledon champion, on July 5th, with the time of her match also yet to be determined. In 2024, Navarro advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to runner-up Jasmine Paolini.
Danielle Collins also won her opening two matches, winning both in two sets, but faces a tough test ahead of her in No. 8 Iga Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam Tournament winner, who's won the French Open four times and the US Open once. At Wimbledon, Swiatek has never made it past the quarterfinals, while Collins' career best result on the grass Grand Slam is a round of 16 appearance. The two will face off on July 5th.
All matches can be streamed on ESPN+.
Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game - Saturday, July 5th
Connor Shellenberger is set to start in his second straight All-Star game for the Eastern Conference. So far this season, Shellenberger has amassed nine goals and nine assists, good for the fourth most points in the PLL this season, and is on track to surpass his rookie total of 26. In last year's All-Star game, Shellenberger scored the game's opening goal after dropping his defender before slamming his shot home.
The game is set to begin Saturday, July 5th at 1 PM and can be viewed on ESPN and ESPN+.
John Deere Classic - July 3rd-6th
Three Cavaliers have already begun their weekends at the John Deere Classic in Denny McCarthy, Ben James, and Ben Kohles. Of the three, McCarthy leads the charge after shooting five under on day one, putting him four shots behind the leader headed into day two. Behind McCarthy, Ben James, who helped the Hoos to their first-ever ACC title earlier this year, shot a three-under 68 on Thursday, putting him in 43rd place. Close behind, Kohles shot a two-under 69 to open his account. On Friday, James tees off at 9:57 AM while McCarthy and Kohles tee off at 1:16 PM and 2:22 PM, respectively.
Coverage for the John Deere Classic can be found on the Golf Channel.