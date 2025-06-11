Five Cavaliers Set to Compete at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont
Oakmont Country Club considered one of the most challenging golf courses in the entire world, is set to host the 2025 US Open and welcome two current and three former Virginia golfers.
PGA Tour golfer Denny McCarthy leads the charge for the Hoos as he enters his sixth US Open, his second at Oakmont. At the US Open, McCarthy has had recent success, earning a top-seven finish in 2022 and top-35 finishes each of the last two years.
McCarthy has also had recent success at major championships as he tied for eighth place at the PGA Championship this past May, finishing four under par and two strokes back from second place.
One of the toughest parts of Oakmont, also known as “The Beast,” is the putting greens, which are described as being super fast and nearly glassy. Luckily for McCarthy, his best club is his putter, as he’s been frequently tabbed the PGA Tour’s best golfer. In 2025, McCarthy ranks 7th in strokes gained putting.
McCarthy is set to tee off at 1:14 PM on Thursday and 7:29 AM on Friday alongside Sam Burns and Nico Echavarria.
McCarthy was initially the only Virginia golfer at Oakmont until three Hoos in Ben James, Bryan Lee, recent graduate George Duangmanee and Austen Truslow qualified on what is known as “Golf’s Longest Day.”
Ben James, who competed in the US Open last year, shot a four-under-par through 36 holes at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, New Jersey, to secure his spot at Oakmont as he placed fourth at his qualifying site.
The US Open will be James’ eighth PGA Tour event after recently being named a Ping First Team All-American and boasted a 3-0 record in match play at the NCAA Tournament for the Cavaliers this past May. James will look to make the cut in the US Open after missing the cut in 2024.
James will tee off at 2:09 PM on Thursday and 8:24 AM on Friday with Rasmus Højgaard and Stephen Jaeger.
Austen Truslow, who played one semester of golf at Virginia in the fall of 2014, will compete in the US Open for the second time in his career after winning a 2-for-1 playoff to secure the final qualifying spot at Emerald Dunes Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Truslow will tee off alongside Duangmanee on Thursday at 2:42 PM and Friday at 8:57 AM alongside Harrison Ott.
Bryan Lee and George Duangmanee will make their US Open debuts this Thursday to round out the group.
Lee secured his spot by finishing tied for third before winning a 3-for-2 playoff between six-time PGA Tour winner Mark Leishman and Sebastian Munoz at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. Lee shot a 3-under 139 on the day.
Lee will begin his US Open at 12:41 PM on Thursday with Guido Migliozzi and Preston Summerhays. The trio will tee off on Friday at 6:56 AM.
Duangmanee shot a 5-under 135 to earn a second-place finish in his group at the Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio, to secure his spot at the US Open.
James, Lee, and Duangmanee enter this weekend with some confidence after helping the Cavaliers to their first-ever NCAA Championship appearance a few weeks ago at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. The trio also helped the Hoos notch their first-ever ACC Championship, with Bryan Lee securing the game-winning point in a 3-2 victory over North Carolina in April.
The 2025 US Open will be streamed on Peacock and USOpen.com while broadcasting on NBC Sports, USA Network, and the Golf Channel.