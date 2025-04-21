Report: UVA Football to Host Army Cornerback Transfer Donavon Platt
Virginia is targeting yet another defensive back in the spring transfer portal window. Army cornerback transfer Donavon Platt has scheduled a visit to UVA, as first reported by On3's Pete Nakos on Sunday (April 20). Platt, who started all 14 games at cornerback for the Black Knights in 2024, is in the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
A 5'11", 204-pound cornerback from Jamestown, North Carolina, Platt played high school football at Lucy Ragsdale High School, where he was a two-time conference player of the year as a defensive back and a wide receiver, recording 71 catches for 934 yards and 15 touchdowns as well as six interceptions. Platt concluded his prep career at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School in 2021, setting up his college career at West Point.
As a true freshman at Army in 2022, Platt played in 11 games and made three starts, recording 19 total tackles, 11 solo stops, and one pass defended. After playing in just four games in 2023, Platt earned a starting job at cornerback this past season, starting all 14 games and helping the Black Knights to a 12-2 overall record, winning the American Athletic Conference Championship in their first year in the league and defeating Louisiana Tech to win the Independence Bowl. Platt finished the year with 15 tackles, 11 solo stops, two passes defended, and two interceptions, one of which was against Virginia's new quarterback Chandler Morris to help Army beat North Texas 14-3 on November 9th.
Platt's most impressive play of the season came in the Army-Navy game, as he ran all the way across the formation to chase his man on a reverse and made a great tackle to prevent what could have been a touchdown.
Platt remained with Army for spring practices and then entered the transfer portal on Sunday. Hours later, it was reported that Platt would be taking a visit to Virginia. The Cavaliers would certainly love to have the services of a player who was a key starter for a very good Army defense last season. UVA has landed one cornerback in the spring transfer portal already, picking up a commitment from Cincinnati cornerback Jordan Robinson on Friday, but the Hoos are still hoping to add at least a couple more defensive backs in the spring transfer window.
It's possible that Virginia's lone returning starting cornerback Jam Jackson could miss extended stretches of the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury during spring practice. UVA added just one transfer cornerback in the winter portal window, Morgan State transfer Ja'son Prevard, and Dre Walker is the only cornerback on the UVA roster who has a significant amount of experience at that spot.
Virginia picked up a commitment from Cincinnati's Jordan Robinson and has hosted or has visits scheduled with three other defensive back transfer targets: Fresno State's Julian Neal, Wyoming's Wrook Brown, and Army's Donavon Platt. The Cavaliers have secured three transfer commitments so far this spring, as Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave and Kentucky offensive lineman Wallace Unamba both committed to Virginia on Sunday.