Report: Virginia Lacrosse Lands Coveted Bryant Transfer Johnny Hackett
Lars Tiffany has made his first big offseason move. A couple of weeks after the season ended on Championship Weekend, Virginia men's lacrosse has landed its first offseason victory in the transfer portal, reportedly picking up a commitment from coveted Bryant midfield transfer Johnny Hackett, as first reported by Prep Lacrosse's Ty Xanders on Wednesday evening.
What made Johnny Hackett one of the hottest names in the lacrosse transfer portal this offseason? Hackett put together an impressive resume in just two seasons at the collegiate level, winning America East Rookie of the Year in 2023 and garnering back-to-back First-Team All-America East selections in his two years with the Bulldogs.
As a freshman in 2023, Hackett started on attack and tallied 53 points on 41 goals and 12 assists. He shot 41% and was third on his team in points. This spring, Hackett moved back to his more natural position as a midfielder and still produced at a high level, leading his team and ranking eighth in the America East with 47 total points, averaging 3.36 points per game. The 6'1" midfielder from Winnetka, Illinois registered 23 goals and 24 assists in 14 games in 2024 before entering the transfer portal, where he quickly became one of the most highly-desired transfer targets for several top lacrosse programs.
Lars Tiffany and the Cavaliers hosted Hackett for a visit at UVA last week and Hackett reportedly made his commitment on Wednesday, coming to Virginia with two years of eligibility remaining.
Hackett will be a strong candidate to start on Virginia's first midfield alongside Griffin Schutz next season. With UVA losing prolific attackmen Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier, who combined to account for more than 40% of the team's point production by themselves last season, the Cavaliers were in desperate need of some offensive reinforcements to field alongside McCabe Millon, who will likely hold the reins of the offense next season. Virginia also has five incoming freshmen attackmen or midfielders ranked in the top 40 of Inside Lacrosse's 2024 recruiting rankings, including three in the top 15.
Virginia's offense will certainly have a significantly different look to it next season, but with Johnny Hackett (and possibly other transfers still to come) and some very talented freshmen joining a solid group of returners led by McCabe Millon and Griffin Schutz, the Cavaliers should be able to piece together a potent offense in 2025.