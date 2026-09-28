Virginia has a valuable test in the form of a Florida State rematch

The Cavaliers defense is tied for 12th in scoring defense among all Power Four teams. That is true even though they allowed 38 points to West Virginia. Without that game, Virginia would have the nation's No. 1 defense by a huge margin.

The "if" game can be dangerous, though. In college football, hypotheticals can only get a team so far. The one true path to the ACC title game is to simply win out. The Cavaliers have opportunities galore this Saturday at Florida State — in various ways.

This is a "prove it" game

At the time, Virginia's win over NC State seemed spectacular. A 34-8 win over an ACC team is good no matter how it is analyzed. However, the Wolfpack have been entirely mediocre aside from a 70-0 trouncing of Richmond. NC State is firmly in the ACC's basement — and the Cavaliers' other wins came against Norfolk State and Delaware.

As a result, Virginia has received no attention in this week's AP Poll. Perhaps a win in Tallahassee, Fla. could change that. Coach Tony Elliott said that the road to Charlotte always goes through Florida State in some fashion. No matter how good (or bad) the Seminoles are, Doak Campbell Stadium is always a highly difficult arena to play in.

Cavaliers can correct mistakes from West Virginia game

The Mountaineers are evidently the best team from Virginia's first quarter of games this season. Michael Hawkins Jr. is a rising superstar at quarterback, with the ability to take over a game. This week, though, the Cavaliers face Ashton Daniels — a signal-caller with clear flaws.

Daniels has thrown at least one interception in every game so far (including three at Alabama). The one game where he was turnover-free, SMU gifted him four turnovers and he only led his team to 24 points.

The Cavaliers must keep him in the pocket, and give extra help to cornerback Jacobie Henderson, who is a smaller cornerback taking on some big wide receivers who can high-point the ball over him.

Offensively, Virginia must find more big plays in the run game, and continue to feed Rico Flores Jr. as the team's top receiver. Now that is he is healthier, Flores has the abiity to top 100 yards in any given game.

Every ACC game is essential

Realistically, No. 4 Miami is likely going to go undefeated in ACC play. That means that the entire conference is playing for one spot in the ACC title game as opposed to two. One loss in conference play can be highly damaging, or even become an elimination game.

Luckily for Virginia, Louisville was just upset by Wake Forest. That means that right now, there are only five unbeatens in ACC play (plus the Cavaliers). Virginia gets to play two of those five, meaning it can control its own destiny as long as two of the remaining three (Miami, Clemson and Pitt) lose one ACC game.

The Cavaliers cannot overlook Florida State. The Seminoles were on the receiving end of an upset loss last year in Charlottesville. Virginia is playing for an ACC title, yes, but right now, it is playing to go 1-0 this week.