Three bold predictions for Virginia at Florida State

This afternoon, the Cavaliers will fight for their fourth win of the 2026 season. This could be a crucial one.

The ACC is much deeper than years past — which makes every conference game even more important than usual. Even one loss can put a team just a hair away from being eliminated from the ACC title race.

Here are three bold predictions as Virginia aims to keep pace with the other undefeated ACC title hopefuls.

Duce Robinson hits 175 receiving yards against Virginia

Coach Tony Elliott said he considers Duce Robinson the best wide receiver in the ACC. Robinson might very well have a case for that title. At the minimum, the Cavaliers know that he can carry an offense.

Robinson had 147 yards and a touchdown against Virginia last season. This year, the Cavaliers are still figuring out their cornerback play. Ja'Son Prevard, Emmanuel Karnley and Jordan Robinson made big plays against the Seminoles in 2025 but all three are gone.

One new starter is Jacobie Henderson, who has been torched for several catches of 10-plus yards, even against mid-major opponents. If Florida State can scheme the 6-foot-6 Robinson up against the 5-foot-11 Henderson, he might top 100 yards in just a few drives.

Beau Pribula throws for 350 yards

Florida State currently has the second-worst pass defense in the ACC. It is entirely possible Beau Pribula dices up a mediocre secondary, especially now that top receiver Rico Flores Jr. is healthy enough to carry a bigger workload. The Seminoles have been decent against the run — which also means that a passing frenzy could be in the cards.

Pribula has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country. If he gets enough passing attempts, he should be able to hit the mark of 350 yards. Pribula probably would have gotten there at least once already this season if he was not pulled with a huge lead and a few quarters left to play.

The Cavaliers score their first defensive touchdown of the season

Virginia has forced seven turnovers in its first four games. However, none of those turnovers have been returned for touchdowns. Linebacker Kam Robinson almost had a pick-six against Delaware, but he dropped the ball.

The Seminoles have been quite turnover-prone thus far. More likely than not, the Cavaliers will snatch at least one turnover. Robinson or safety Brandyn Hillman might take one to the house today.