Three Important Virginia Players To Watch in Crucial Duke Game

Virginia's offense looked invincible at the start of the season. It has since plunged into deep mediocrity.

Every week is new opportunity, though. And these Cavaliers are hungry for one, especially against Duke, the team that ended its College Football Playoff hopes last year. Here are three players who are essential to Virginia's hopes of regaining ground in the ACC standings.

QB Beau Pribula

Coach Tony Elliott said that Pribula has done everything that the coaching staff has asked him to do. That leads to some conflicting truths. If what Elliott says is correct, then changes to this staff are necessary. They haven't happened even though the Cavaliers had fewer than 300 yards offense three games in a row, for the first time since 2009.

However, Pribula has not been perfect. He has often run into sacks instead of throwing the ball away, and has missed a handful of throws. Pribula is in desperate need of a strong outing against the Blue Devils. This team cannot win unless its quarterback steps up and makes big plays. Without a perfect deep pass to Da'Shawn Martin against Syracuse, this might have been a 3-4 football team.

LB Kam Robinson

Virginia's star linebacker has yet to have a "Kam Robinson game." Elliott thinks one could be coming soon. Robinson was recovering from a major injury, but also adjusting to calling out the defensive plays as the linebacking leader post-James Jackson. It has been a uniquely difficult process.

Now, seven weeks into the season, Robinson is due for a game-changing sack or turnover. The Cavaliers also need him to contribute in run defense. Robinson has taken the wrong angle a few times, which would be a huge problem against the talented Nate Sheppard.

WR Jacquon Gibson

Gibson performed well enough to beat Martin for last starting spot at wide receiver. Gibson then lost that role a few weeks ago, as he has managed just eight catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns over halfway through the season. Both of his touchdowns came against Norfolk State, and Gibson has not yet had a game with three catches or north of 36 yards.

This week, Rico Flores Jr. and likely Kam Courtney are out. That means Gibson should be back in the starting lineup, where he will have to do something to help this struggling offense. Pribula needs his receivers to stop dropping catchable passes, and also, to get open downfield.