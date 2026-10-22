How to Watch UVA Football vs Duke: Announcers, TV, Radio and More

Virginia has had more than its fair share of primetime games so far this season. That will continue to happen. The Cavaliers have not played on a non-national noon broadcast — a trend that continues at least until November.

The latest primetime affair is a big one against Duke. Virginia needs a win, now more than ever. Here is how to watch and listen as the Cavaliers aim to avoid falling to .500:

How to watch or listen

TV: ESPN, Kickoff at 7 p.m. EST

• Play-By-Play: Mike Monaco

• Analyst: Jordan Rodgers

• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle

RADIO: Virginia Sports Radio Network

• Play-By-Play: John Freeman

• Analyst: Ahmad Hawkins

• Sideline Reporter: Jay James

• Affiliates: VirginiaSports.com/Radio

• Satellite: SiriusXM 179 or 234 — SXM App: 958

• App: Virginia Sports mobile app

LIVE STATS: UVA.StatBroadcast.com

Friday marks yet another homecoming for Boyle, a former Virginia women's lacrosse player. Boyle is one of ACC Network's rising stars, and has called several Cavaliers games in multiple sports over the past few years. Boyle is part of ESPN's A-Team for this primetime battle. Expect her to share some fascinating stories on air.

Inside the game

On paper, this is a bad matchup for Virginia. The Blue Devils are led by star running back Nate Sheppard, who is the frontrunner for a First Team All-American spot. He might just be the best running back in college football.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, continue to miss tackles, take incorrect angles and make costly errors. That can't happen if they are to beat Duke. Those struggles have become far too chronic over the past month.

Virginia's offense might be the bigger concern, though. The Cavaliers have produced fewer than 300 yards in three straight games for the first time since 2009.

In ACC play, Virginia has averaged a pathetic 19 points per game. That is downright unfathomable for a team as experienced and talented as it is, but alas, numbers do not lie. This is a bad offense, praying for any sign of bouyancy and a return to season-opening form.

The silver lining is that while the Cavaliers have struggled, the Blue Devils have as well. Duke was 4-0 before dropping two straight games heading into its trip to Charlottesville. This might be the best time for Virginia to face the Blue Devils.

If the Cavaliers can turn things around, their biggest goals are still in play (somewhat). Virginia needs ample help if it is to return to Charlotte — but it all starts Friday night.