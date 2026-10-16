Three Bold Predictions for Virginia vs SMU

Entering the season, Virginia's game at SMU was one of the most important games on its schedule. Maybe the most important.

That could still be the case. It certainly is right now, as Coach Tony Elliott wants his teams to focus on going 1-0. It's a one-week season, every week. This game, however, could decide the trajectory for the entire 2026 campaign.

Here are three bold predictions as the Cavaliers travel to Dallas, Texas.

Beau Pribula throws for fewer than 75 yards

Unfortunately for Virginia, the passing game could be in for a rough outing Saturday. The Cavaliers are missing two of their top three receivers (Rico Flores Jr. and Kam Courtney). Virginia's depth is extremely thin.

The Cavaliers will likely start Da'Shawn Martin, Jacquon Gibson and Josiah Abdullah. Behind them, the other options are limited to Ty'Lyric Coleman, Isaiah Robinson and Tyson Davis. So, if Virginia is to win this game, it will rely heavily on the run game. Or, if the Cavaliers suffer a blowout loss, one of the key factors could be a sluggish passing attack.

It is not Pribula's fault that a few key receivers are missing. However, Pribula has still only surpassed 200 passing yards once all season. Virginia is not a pass-heavy team.

Multiple Cavaliers record their first interception of the season

One of the few knocks on this SMU team is ball security. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has thrown five interceptions in his first five games. Jennings is an aggressive quarterback and will put the football in harm's way.

Given that Virginia will be starting Justin Ross and Montino Williams instead of Omillio Agard and Ethan Minter, it is possible that the former two defensive backs snag their first picks of the year. In particular, Ross is a rising player who has earned the trust of this coaching staff.

Ross is 6-foot-2 with quality range and a willingness to tackle in the run game. He might see a bulbous percentage of snaps against the Mustangs.

Virginia falls into large defecit, comes back only to lose by a few points

SMU is not the average ranked team. The Mustangs have a point differential of just +2 against Power Four Teams. SMU has not looked as invincible as it could be. The Mustangs have some elite talent, but then again, so do the Cavaliers.

Virginia's injuries could play a big role, but this team should be well aware that its back is against the wall. The Cavaliers are going to put up a fight. Maybe they still lose big, but this team has too much experience and depth to continue playing as poorly as they have for extended periods of play.