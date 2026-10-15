Three Biggest Questions for Virginia vs SMU

Saturday, Virginia's season rolls on as it begins the second half of its campaign. The latest test comes at No. 24 SMU — a major opportunity for the Cavaliers to burst back onto the scene as a genuine ACC contender.

Here are three big questions for Saturday's contest.

Can Virginia's defense make the game-changing play?

If there's one chronic weakness SMU has, it is surrendering careless turnovers. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has thrown five interceptions in two games. The Mustangs have also lost a few fumbles. Virginia must capitalize on that worrisome trend.

If the Cavaliers can force a few turnovers that become long offensive drives, then this team has a strong chance to steal a crucial road win.

Can Beau Pribula keep up with SMU in a firefight?

Beau Pribula has done just about everything this staff has asked him to do. Coach Tony Elliott said so himself. However, Pribula has not been able to elevate and put the team on his shoulders. When the offense goes cold, it goes ice cold.

Virginia went over half an hour without scoring against West Virginia, Florida State and Syracuse. That is a recipe for disaster. The Cavaliers are going to have to respond to the Mustangs' elite offense throughout the game.

On the road against a ranked team, Virginia must be the agressor and consistently pressure SMU. Otherwise, a long drought might ensue yet again. Pribula has to lead this offense out of the mud.

Do the Cavaliers have what it takes to win a ranked road game?

Time and time again, the Cavaliers have conceded self-inflicted errors and lost one-on-one battles in the trenches as well as downfield. Virginia is going to be tested Saturday more than any other game so far this season.

No. 24 SMU is a genuine ACC contender. The Cavaliers were expected to be conference contenders as well. And while Elliott thinks his team is in the driver's seat at 4-2 (2-1 ACC), that is not necessarily the case. There are several other conference teams with similar (or better) records, and Virginia does not get to play all of them.

This Saturday's game is basically an elimination game. The loser will not be able to catch up in the ACC standings without considerable help from other teams. These Cavaliers are going to determine whether or not they will compete for the ACC title like the 2025 team did.