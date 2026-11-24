When Virginia was 4-5 after their blowout loss to Wake Forest, morale was not high for the Cavaliers, but a bye week was much needed, and Tony Elliott's team responded in a big way. They crushed Cal at home and then took down North Carolina in Charlottesville to clinch another spot in the postseason, the first time that UVA has made back-to-back bowl games under Elliott and the first time that UVA has made back-to-back bowl games since winning the Belk Bowl in 2018 and then losing the Orange Bowl to Florida in 2019.

But Virginia does not have its eyes on the postseason right now. They have their most meaningful game of the season on Saturday and a chance to win back-to-back games against the Hokies for the first time since 1997-1998. That is where the focus is this week, but for us, we can look ahead a little bit and see where the national projections are sending the Cavaliers.

Newest projections

Each of the national outlets has a different projection for where the Cavaliers might land. Last season, UVA was sent to Jacksonville to play Missouri in the Gator Bowl, and that is the one spot where they are unlikely to land. There are a number of different bowl sites for Virginia, and it could change based on how many teams the ACC gets into the College Football Playoff. It looks like both Miami and Wake Forest have solid paths to finding their way into the playoff, but you can never count on the CFP committee to do what they should.

CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford has the Cavaliers going to the San Juan Bowl on Dec. 16th to face App State. This would be the first time that these two programs have met, and UVA would be a big favorite to win this game. The Mountaineers are 7-4 this season and face South Alabama to end their season.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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At ESPN, there are a pair of different projections. Analyst Mark Schlabach has UVA facing Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte while Kyle Bonagura placed UVA in the Military Bowl against Army. Virginia met Minnesota in the 2005 Music City Bowl, a Cavaliers win, while Army leads the all-time series vs UVA 5-3, though the programs have not met since 1978.

The most intriguing projection comes from Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer, who placed UVA in the Pinstripe Bowl against Michigan. Virginia is 0-3 all-time against Michigan, but have not met the Wolverines since 1995.

All of these projections are possible and because most of the ACC has between 6-8 wins currently, that makes it hard to predict where ACC teams could land. If both Miami and Wake Forest make the playoff, I think that guarantees Louisville to go to the Pop Tarts Bowl, which is the top ACC Bowl game aside from the CFP.

From there, it is open season. The Sun Bowl, the Birmingham Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Military Bowl, Mayo Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, and Gasparilla Bowl are all possibilities.

I think the Mayo Bowl would love to have UVA. Closeness to Charlotte will make it easier for Virginia fans to make the trip and getting to face an SEC opponent is always a plus.