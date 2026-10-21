Important takeaways from Tony Elliott's weekly press conference

Tony Elliott surely knew that there would be issues for his University of Virginia football team to address seven weeks into the 2026 season. Injuries strike every program to some degree, and not every player performs up to expectations.

What Elliott likely didn't expect was a defense that struggles to tackle or rush the passer and an offense that has produced just 16 total second-half points in its three losses.

With defending ACC champion Duke visiting Friday night for a game that could heavily influence Virginia's bowl status, Elliott fielded questions at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Here are five key takeaways:

1. Why have Beau Pribula's numbers declined?

Through Virginia's first four games (three of them wins), Pribula completed 66 of 86 passes (77 percent) for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his last three starts, he's 38 for 73 (52 percent) for 418 yards and just two scores. The Cavaliers are 1-2 in those games.

There are several factors, including the level of competition, pass protection, and occasional drops by his receivers. But it's clear that Pribula's production -- and the team's offensive fortunes -- have declined.

Elliott is not pinning the blame on his quarterback and isn't ready to make a change.

"I think it's more been a combination of everything kind of around him than his decision making in particular," Elliott said. "... In terms of making the wrong decisions, that hasn't been the case. And it's

been more drops and also protection issues."

2. Why isn't the run game working?

A year ago, J'Mari Taylor earned first-team All-ACC honors, piling up 1,062 yards and averaging 4.8 per carry. His backup, Harrison Waylee, gained 4.7 yards per carry.

This year, Virginia's top three tailbacks -- Jekail Middlebrook (4.9), Zay Davis (5.2) and Xavier Brown (5.2) have surpassed that average, thanks largely to big games against Norfolk State and Delaware. But even behind a veteran offensive line, the run game has failed to carry the load in Virginia's losses to West Virginia, Florida State and SMU, making it more challenging for Pribula.

With Peyton Lewis sidelined by injury, the Cavaliers don't have a big-play threat in the backfield similar to Taylor's presence of last year.

"We've been able to establish the run," Elliott said. "We've hit a bunch of singles and maybe double. We haven't hit the home run yet, but it's going to come if we keep working."

3. Why hasn't Kam Robinson played like Kam Robinson?

Virginia's preseason all-ACC linebacker tore his ACL against the Blue Devils last November. After surgery, he rehabbed all offseason and returned to the lineup in Week 2 against Delaware.

His numbers (27 tackles, 3.5 for loss, three quarterback hurries and two passes defended) aren't bad, but they're not what Robinson, his coach or Virginia fans expected. He's lacked the explosion he showed a year ago.

Elliott said he still expects to see the old No. 5 soon. The Cavaliers desperately need him.

"I don't think it was a function of coming back too soon," Elliott said. "I think now, one, he was playing with a brace for a couple weeks and now he's out of the brace. So, he's getting back used to that. He's being disruptive, not maybe as productive on the stat sheet as everybody would like him to be. He's also absorbed a lot more responsibility, too. He's now the Mike backer, right? And so, he's the green dot guy. He's got to get guys lined up, and he's getting adjusted to that. And sometimes you see when guys absorb more responsibility, right? It's not that they play a step slower; it's just they got a lot on their plate trying to get everybody else where they need to go.

"And I talked to him about it, matter of fact, yesterday and just say, hey man, let's go now turn it lose, right? I think you've done a good job of getting yourself to a point where you're comfortable with the green dot, communication, the responsibility. And then also too, we've protected them a little bit; we've subbed them out a little bit more than we have in the past, so he's not playing as many snaps. ...

I think now he's starting to get more comfortable to where he could go and play free and play recklessly."

4. What's wrong with the defense?

Statistically, the 2025 Cavaliers resemble the 2025 version. They've allowed 19.7 points per game (versus 19.6 last year) and 326 yards (versus 310).

But again, those numbers are skewed by lopsided wins over inferior opponents like Norfolk State and Delaware, plus a dominating opening rout of NC State. In each of its three losses, Virginia has allowed over 400 yards.

On Friday night, the Cavaliers must contain the ACC's leading rusher, Duke's Nate Sheppard (820 yards, eight touchdowns). He ran for 97 yards and a TD against them in last season's ACC championship game.

"Got to tackle, right?" Elliott said. "We got to tackle and just get guys on the ground, right? And not necessarily try to go for the run defense. The big hit, clean up our angles, right? And really just understand the importance of getting the ball carrier on the ground, right?

" ... [Sheppard] looks good. So definitely by far, the best back that we've seen all year and probably the best one in the league."

5. What will it take to salvage the season?

Virginia entered the season with hopes of a return to the ACC title game and even of making the College Football Playoff. Now, simply reaching six wins and bowl eligibility is no sure thing.

Elliott still holds out hope that this year's team can finish strongly.

"Last year's team was different, right? They kind of found a way, right?" Elliott said. "And it wasn't always pretty. Somebody made a play. Well, this team's built a little bit different, right? And we're figuring them out, and they're working. And you know, I'm excited to kind of keep progressing, and no better time than right now to get hot, which I think they're capable of doing. And we got to get healthy."