When you have goals, you might not always achieve them. But when you have a standard, you will always hold yourself accountable — and Virginia was missing a standard back in October during a not-so-pretty 1-4 skid.

Coach Tony Elliott then poised a question to his team. "What kind of team do you want to be?"

The Cavaliers made their choice by rattling off three straight wins to end the season. And they set their standard. Virginia displayed everything that it is (and isn't) by winning in Blacksburg, Va. for the first time since 1998.

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson waves the UVA flag after defeating Virginia Tech. | Courtesy Virginia Athletics

Virginia played the part of a hard-nosed, defensive beast this month. Star linebacker Kam Robinson recorded multiple interceptions and the defense tallied four defensive touchdowns. The Cavaliers committed very few penalties, missed only a handful of tackles and bullied opponents in the trenches. It was working.

The offense lived through the run game and up-the-middle concepts. They hit, and they hit hard. They played complementary football, which is perhaps the most frequently mentioned Elliott-ism of all time.

That is the kind of football team Virginia wants to be. The intersection of all three phases, physical dominance and creativity.

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And the Cavaliers did it with class.

Sep 26, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the sidelines against the Delaware Blue Hens during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Virginia players planted their flag on Worsham Field postgame, Elliott wasn't having it. He immediately removed it, cooling off what would have inevitably been a postgame brawl. Virginia coaches also quelled a pregame scuffle. Elliott wants to win the game and isn't interested in any extracurricular craziness.

The Cavaliers vividly remember when the Hokies and their fans stormed the field at Scott Stadium in 2023. They remember when running back Bhayshul Tuten ran up The Hill after scoring a touchdown. They remember a list (CVS receipt-length) of classless actions by Virginia Tech players and fans over the years. They remember years of losing.

So, when Virginia won back-to-back Commonwealth Cups for the first time since 1997-1998, Elliott wanted to make sure his associates minimized unruly behavior. That's the kind of program Elliott wants to fuel.

Virginia remains steadfast in its principles. And it has a few results to show for it. In each of the past four seasons, the Cavaliers have won at least one big road game. Then there's the fact they won 11 games in 2025. The potential is tantalizing.

This Virginia team sent Hokies fans to the exits en masse. In the third quarter. The Cavaliers won on their rival's Senior Day. For now, and the next several months, the Commonwealth Cup — and a whole lot more — will reside in Charlottesville.