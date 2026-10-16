Three key defenders Virginia needs against SMU if they hope to pull the upset

It might take less time to list the Virginia defensive players who won't be available for Saturday's crucial game at SMU than the ones who will suit up.

Defensive linemen Devon Baxter, Jason Hammond, Jewett Hayes, Bull Richardson, Chase Morrison and Tyler Simmons have all been declared out, along with defensive backs Omillio Agard and Alex Dunn and linebacker Isaiah Reese. Safeties Brandyn Hillman and Corey Costner are doubtful.

The game must go on, though, and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski's challenge of slowing down the ACC's best passing offense has gotten even more difficult. If the 9.5-point underdog Cavaliers (according to DraftKings) hope to register an upset, they'll need yeoman efforts from some of their best defenders.

Here are three to watch:

1. NT Anthony Britton

Coach Tony Elliott insists Britton can be one of the ACC's best interior defensive linemen and constantly challenges the fourth-yearman to reach his potential. He's coming off arguably the best game of his career, when he made a team-high nine tackles against Syracuse.

He faces a big challenge on Saturday, though. He'll spend much of the afternoon lined up across from SMU senior center Joshua Bates, who was a preseason first-team all-ACC selection and has been named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy (given to the nation's best interior lineman, offense or defense) and Rimington Trophy (for the top center).

While edge pass rushers get most of the sacks, pressure up the middle inhibits a passer's line of sight even more. If Britton can disrupt Kevin Jennings's rhythm, the Cavaliers have a chance.

2. LB Kam Robinson

No surprise here. Robinson seems to be getting quicker and healthier each week, and the Cavaliers will need him as close to full speed as possible against the Mustangs.

Don't be surprised if he's asked to blitz more than he has all season, if only to flush Jennings out of the pocket and throw off his timing. Robinson is also the best candidate to stop SMU running back Kendrick Raphael and to prevent short passes from turning into big plays.

3. S Montino Williams

It seems unlikely that either Hillman or Costner will play. That puts a lot of responsibility on Williams, a sophomore who'll be making his third start of the season.

One of his primary responsibilities will be checking tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom, who leads the Mustangs with four touchdown receptions. He'll also be asked to help defend the run game and could be called on for an occasional safety blitz.