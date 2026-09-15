SMU vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

There are three games this week that are between two nationally ranked teams, and one of them is an ACC showdown between No. 16 SMU and No. 23 Louisville.

SMU beat Florida State and UC Davis to begin the 2026 campaign, while Louisville lost a heartbreaker to Ole Miss in Week 1, but then beat up on Villanova in Week 2.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating Week 3 matchup.

SMU vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

SMU +2.5 (-115)

Louisville -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

SMU +105

Louisville -126

Total

OVER 59.5 (-110)

UNDER 59.5 (-110)

SMU vs. Louisville How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

SMU record: 2-0

Louisville record: 1-1

SMU vs. Louisville Betting Trends

SMU is 2-0 against the spread in the last two games between these two teams

SMU is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in SMU's last 10 games

Louisville is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Louisville's last 10 games

SMU vs. Louisville Key Player to Watch

Lincoln Kienholz, QB - Louisville Cardinals

Lincoln Kienholz has gotten off to a strong start for the Cardinals this season. He has completed 68% of his passes for 639 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has also racked up 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Louisville will be an ACC contender if he keeps up this level of play.

SMU vs. Louisville Prediction and Best Bet

Louisville continues to fly under the radar. It can't be overstated how impressive their offensive performance was against a very good Ole Miss team in Week 1. The Cardinals have averaged 6.6 yards per play, which ranks 23rd in the country.

With that being said, SMU's offense has also been red hot to start the season, ranking third in the country in yards per play, averaging 6.7.

Both teams have thrived offensively but struggled a bit defensively to begin the season, so I'm going to sit back, root for points, and bet the OVER on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: OVER 59.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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