What happened to Virginia's defense, and how can it be fixed?

In 2025, Virginia had the No. 2 scoring defense in the ACC. It was a nationally elite unit with depth, strength, speed, experience and intelligence at every level. The 2026 unit also has all of those traits throughout the roster — but it has struggled mightily in half of its games.

The wild inconsistencies beg a question: what is wrong, and what is the solution?

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diagnosing the issues

Luckily for Virginia, the biggest problem is an extremely fixable one. The most brutal detriment has been missed tackles. Lots of them.

Against Florida State, the Cavaliers officially missed 29 tackles (per Pro Football Focus). The number might have been even higher. Whatever the final tally is, it was beyond ugly — and it is simply unacceptable for any high-quality football team.

Virginia also missed several tackles against West Virginia, plus just a few against Syracuse. If the Cavaliers can simply wrap up and miss fewer tackles (if any), then this defense instantly becomes formidable. However, there is still another key issue — one-on-one pass coverage and poor closing speed by defensive backs.

Against the Orange, Virginia's defensive backs were consistently torched by receiver Umari Hatcher and tight end Daunte Bacheyie. In particular, cornerback Jacobie Henderson (5-foot-10) has struggled against big receivers. He often loses 50-50 catches and struggles to catch up to deep balls in the air.

Henderson is not alone. Ethan Minter has suddenly gone from a consistent starter to a defensive liability. Minter lost his starting spot against the Orange. Donavon Platt has also allowed a few stoppable catches. The most consistent coverage man was Omillio Agard, who unfortunately suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Busted coverages do not exist in a vacuum, though. Opposing quarterbacks have stressed the Cavaliers defense by taking off for big runs, which force linebackers to be more cautious and reactive in coverage. It also does not help when Virginia does not consistently force pressure — or when it does, quarterbacks are able to escape and deliver throws downfield.

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver DJ Epps (2) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The solution(s)

Ultimately, there is nothing schematically wrong about this defense. The Cavaliers have produced some very impressive drives and a few near-perfect games. The execution has simply been quite poor at times. Virginia needs Kam Robinson and Brandyn Hillman to be fully healthy, and also for the interior defensive line to step up after Jason Hammond suffered a season-ending injury.

If the Cavaliers can turn pressures into sacks, then an overwhelmed defensive backfield will tighten up. Virginia must also cure its vicious case of missed tackles. Then this defense will begin to look like it did in the season opener against NC State.

It will not be easy. A Saturday trip to No. 24 SMU followed by games against Duke and Wake Forest will be tremendously difficult. Each team features some of the best offensive stars in the ACC. Even so, these Cavaliers have the talent to win games on defense. This personnel features several starters from the 2025 unit — and Virginia could easily turn things around sooner rather than later.