Three offensive players to watch for Virginia against NC State

Several new Cavaliers will be making their Virginia debuts Saturday in the season opener. Dozens of transfers (and freshmen) will be hoping to see the field, especially for an offense that should cycle in several players at many positions.

The weekly depth chart featured a few surprises, mostly that a few underclassmen have fought their way into some prospective playing time. From new (potential) captains to lesser-known returners, here are three players to keep an eye on against NC State.

QB Beau Pribula

The most obvious answer is also the most important one. Even with an elite offensive line and run game, Pribula will be the main man responsible for leading the Cavaliers offense to success. He will be tasked with producing a turnover-free outing and showcasing his talents.

Pribula is known for his strong rushing ability — which could be utilized a few times Saturday — but he also has an underrated deep ball. His success rate on play action reads will be a valuable test for the rest of his season.

WR Ty’Lyric Coleman

One of the biggest surprises on Virginia’s depth chart was that Coleman is listed as an “or” for the starting spot most expected to be occupied by Rico Flores Jr. The latter was put on the “out” list for the game due to injury, though, which could open the door for Coleman’s first career start or at least ample playing time.

Coleman has performed well in practice — most notably with crisp routes and reliable hands. This opening game might be his best chance to solidify himself in this crowded receiver room. The senior has only appeared in 14 career games thus far.

RB Jekail Middlebrook

In a supremely crowded running back room, Middlebrook emerged as the top runner. Virginia is thinking he could be a major weapon. Middlebrook was one of the nation’s best receiving backs in 2025, but with the lion’s share of carries behind this offensive line, he could explode. He should finish Saturday with at least one touchdown, and potentially well over 100 yards from scrimmage.

It will also be worth watching how Middlebrook performs in multi-RB sets, which the Cavaliers have been experimenting with. Many questions have been floating around regarding his usage. Does he command the defense’s attention? How does he look as a receiver? How is his pass protection? Who joins Middlebrook in multi-RB sets, and who gets the football? Some answers will be provided Saturday.