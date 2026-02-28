Three Players To Watch During No. 11 Virginia’s Game vs No. 1 Duke

The No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers are approaching their Saturday matchup against the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils. If the Hoos win, this will be their first victory over a top-ranked team and second in program history since 1986. A lot is riding on the line, and their contention is at stake. Do the Cavaliers have what it takes to knock the Blue Devils off their pedestal?

Once tipoff rolls around, there are three Virginia players fans should keep an eye on; they will largely dictate the outcome of the game.

Johann Grünloh

Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Johann Grünloh had a dull stint this year where he wasn't performing as well as we've seen in the past. Fortunately, things took a positive turn and he's been building back momentum. Although he only recorded three points on Tuesday, he also logged a critical eight blocks and four rebounds. With the Blue Devils and particularly Cameron Boozer being efficient with the ball, Grünloh's ability on defense will be heavily relied upon.

"... Johann was unbelievable tonight, having eight blocks. It's impressive," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame press conference. "And he was just very clean with it, like he was there with his body and in between them, in the basket, and a couple times came out of nowhere—like he did the other night, just really excited for his development—just the energy that he's playing with right now is really, really solid."

Sam Lewis

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Sam Lewis doesn't consistently lead Virginia on the court, but he has bursts in which he is a leading scorer. Looking back to his most productive matchup back in early January against NC State, Lewis posted a season-high of 23 points, ultimately leading UVA to a 76-61 victory.

If he can bring himself up to this level of production this weekend, the Hoos will be in good hands. During his latest matchup, he trailed Thijs De Ridder—the leading scorer—with 16 points, three rebounds and one assist, shooting 63.3% from the floor.

Ugonna Onyenso

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ugonna Onyenso's defense is going to be a driving factor for the Hoos, and if he's not at his best, trouble will loom for UVA. The 7'0" senior is a major piece to Virginia's bench this year, and he has been on the rise in recent weeks. Between his formidable size and his knack for defense, it's no surprise that he's ranked No. 5 in the ACC for blocks (2.6). In reference to Onyenso's impact, head coach Ryan Odom stated:

"It's huge. I mean, it's a big reason why our two-point field goal percentage defense is one of the better ones in the country. And you know he's a big part of that. the length that he has, the timing that he has in and around the rim. I would include you know Johann in that as well. We have two guys that are, you know, excellent, you know, in that regard."