Coach Tony Elliott has captured the signature win of Virginia's season — a 37-13 domination over rival Virginia Tech.

The season turnaround

Elliott said his team had a decision to make after being blown out at Wake Forest. That decision was to keep fighting, even if many people gave up on the Cavaliers.

"I just challenge them to just believe themselves because you're not defined by one night," Elliott said postgame. "Just so proud of of all of those guys. Proud of the staff for choosing to believe, especially in a day and age when hat's probably not a cool thing to do. It's not what people pressure you to do, and to see those guys smile in that locker room and and not only smile in that locker room because they won the game, but to play the way they played over the last three weeks is just awesome."

The pregame and postgame extracurriculars

Before warmups, the Cavaliers and Hokies got into a scuffle. After the game, Virginia players planted their flag on Worsham Field, which Elliott did not approve of.

"I hate that there was pregame stuff, and I know it shouldn't be part of the rivalry," Elliott said. "There should be a healthy respect and a desire just to settle it on the field between the whistles...You don't win the game in the pregame, right? So none of that stuff matters. What's gonna matter is when [you] spot the ball, everybody gets out the way. Are you gonna be able to go out and play your best football?"

The Cavaliers did play some pretty strong football. A 37-13 win is what it looks like. However, Elliott remains steadfast in his values.

"There was some spirited conversation," Elliott said. "I wasn't upset because I'm never gonna tell my team to back down. But at the same time, like I challenge, like we don't. That's not who we are. That's not what we're about. We're about winning the game on the field."

Strategy against Virginia Tech

When the Cavaliers win the coin toss, they defer to the second half more often than not. Tonight, they elected to receive — hoping to build an early lead, especially against a Hokies team that loves to start fast.

Elliott wanted to keep Virginia Tech's offense on the sideline, and quell a raucous crowd at Lane Stadium.

"We were moving the ball, we just weren't finishing in red one and I told the defense and the offense, 'just keep playing,' if we do, eventually we're going to get to the quarterback and we'll get him on the ground," Elliott said. "Maybe we can create some turnovers and then the offense will be able to settle in and score some points. And so the defense was able to come out right out the gate, affect the game, and then we got the two turnovers."

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The rivalry

"You want to win every one of them, and that's unrealistic," Elliott said. "It should go back and forth if it's a healthy rivalry, but it's been lopsided for many years, and we want to do our best to try and win as many of them as we can to try and make it truly a competitive rivalry on the field. I think that we just started. We're not done yet."

Elliott said he told his team that the journey to next year's Clash has relady begun.

"That's the magnitude of the game, right?" Elliott said. "This is about a state. It's houses divided. It's real stuff. Like man, they had a packed house. They believed that they were gonna win. So glad and happy for our fan base and our institution, and we hope we can continue to to keep it alive. We're going to enjoy it for tonight, and then when we get back together next week, we'll go to work on on trying to prepare ourselves to defend it."

On Matthew Fobbs-White

Fobbs-White had an all-time highlight, when he threw Virginia Tech's left tackle into the quarterback, forcing a fumble that was returned for a Cavaliers touchdown. Fobbs-White was actually questionable to play this week. He ended up being the presumed MVP.

"He plays hard and he plays hard and shoutout to him," Elliott said. "He's got quickness. He's a lot stronger than you anticipate for his size. So he's able to go from speed to power and and push tackles back. And that's kind of what happened there. He's just got a relentless motor when it comes to rushing the passer, and really proud of him too because he's grown up so much in our program over this last year, and for him to be able to play the way he did tonight to help the team win was awesome."

On Josiah Persinger

Persinger, a second-year cornerback, has made some big plays in limited action. The thing is, he has been buried on the depth chart. But that didn't stop him from returning an interception for a touchdown.

"He's progressively gotten better and better and better," Elliott said. "He's gaining a better understanding of what we're trying to do schematically. He's playing a lot faster skillset-wise. He's very talented, fastest guy we got on the team, and so it was it was awesome, being a guy from the state of Virginia. He's not far from home."

What this win means for the program

Elliott has consistently reiterated that his program isn't about himself. He rekindled that monologue tonight.

"It's not about me," Elliott said. "It's really about those young men and that staff, and Dr. [Carla] Williams, and I'm just extremely blessed to be in this position. It's a privilege every day to wake up as the head coach at University of Virginia. So it's really not about about me."

"It's about them young people in the locker room, that believe. It's about the staff that believes, even when you may not be able to see it. So I'm just thankful that that God chose me for this time...It's never going to be the Tony Elliott football program. It's Virginia football. So this is this is everybody. This is all of our former players. It's all of our students. It's the staff. It's it's our students on grounds that show up to the game. It's it's all of you guys, man. It's it's everybody is a is a is a part of this. So it's not about it's not about me. It's about it's about the staff and the and the players involved."