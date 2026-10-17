Three SMU Players Virginia Fans Should Know

For the first time in this 2026 season, Virginia hits the early slot for a 12 p.m. game at No. 24 SMU. It is extra early at 11 a.m. central time — the earliest in several years. Coach Tony Elliott said this will be his first morning kickoff. The game will still be nationally broadcast, though. It will be a crucial contest.

As the Cavaliers scrap to keep their fleeting title hopes alive, here are three opposing players worth circling on the television screen Saturday afternoon:

QB Kevin Jennings

It is simply unheard of for a team to name its recovery center after a current player. Jennings is the exception. SMU's signal-caller is beloved in Dallas, as he led the team to the College Football Playoff in 2024. Cavaliers fans may remember when his Mustangs rolled into Charlottesville that year and crushed a Virginia team that was one win away from bowl eligibility.

Jennings has the potential to throw for 400 yards in any given game. He also could toss three interceptions. If the Cavaliers are to win this game, they absolutely need the less attractive part of Jennings' Jekyll and Hyde act.

DE Marques White

White is one of the final players of a breed that is soon to be defunct — the super-super-super-super senior. He has been playing college football since 2019. He is talented, and coaching staffs keep wanting him to anchor their defenses. White is a two-time All-Ivy League honoree and currently leads SMU in sacks.

All of his 4.5 sacks have come in the past two games (including three against Boston College). The only ACC players averaging more than White's .90 sacks per game are Xavier Lewis (North Carolina), Marquise Lightfoot (Miami) and Aycen Stevens (Virginia Tech).

White's line of 1.20 tackles per loss ranks ninth in the conference. Luckily for Virginia, its tackle duo of McKale Boley and Monroe Mills is among the very best in the ACC. This will be a strength-on-strength matchup — and the winner might end up winning the game.

RB Kendrick Raphael

SMU has a prolific passing attack — but the running game might be even more dangerous. Raphael is an aggressive, home run runner who benefits from one of the best offensive lines in college football. The Mustangs are going to heavily feature their star transfer running back. The Cavaliers must find a way to mitigate Raphael.