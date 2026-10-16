How Low Is the Confidence Meter for Virginia at No. 24 SMU?

The ACC has quickly returned to being an ultra-competitive conference. As a result, the margin for error is thinner than a single grain of rice. Two ACC losses means a team is eliminated from conference title contention unless said team receives ample help.

Virginia has every intention of returning to Charlotte — but it is getting late rather early, with a 4-2 record heading into a battle at No. 24 SMU.

The biggest challenge so far in this campaign is that team has to prove itself away from Scott Stadium. Halfway through the season, Virginia has yet to win away from the safe graces of Charlottesville. As a result, optimism is fairly low outside of the program.

I'll set the confidence meter for a Virginia victory at 18%.

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball past Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Myles Brown (13) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why are the Cavaliers clear-cut underdogs?

In a vacuum separate from SMU, Virginia has not consistently performed to its standards. Missed tackles, incorrect angles, missed assignments, too many lost matchups, a few costly injuries and other factors have hampered the Cavaliers.

The good news is that many of these failures are self-inflicted (and therefore should be fixable). The bad news is that errors somehow continue to plague this team, and there is no reason to believe they will be disappearing — until this team plays a clean 60 minutes of football.

Virginia must prove itself. It certainly has the talent to win this football game, but that "close" only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

Shifting over to the SMU side, the Mustangs have not looked all that impressive either. They were a few plays away from being 2-3 — and they have consistently coughed up turnovers throughout the first half of the 2026 season.

SMU is able to attack defenses downfield, as quarterback Kevin Jennings is top-15 nationally in both passing yards and touchdowns. However, the aforementioned turnovers have often been his fault. Jennings has thrown double-digit interceptions in his past two seasons.

The Mustangs may opt to control the game on the ground — featuring Cal transfer Kendrick Raphael, who scored all three Golden Bear touchdowns in their loss to Virginia last season. Raphael is an explosive runner who finds paydirt more often than not. The Cavaliers must contain him and hope Jennings fires an errant pass or two.

There are a lot of factors which need to go Virginia's way if the visitors are to escape with a win. It is not impossible, but sure is close.