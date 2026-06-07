Three Statistical Storylines To Follow For Virginia Football This Season

All eyes are on the obviously colossal question for Virginia football —can the Cavaliers reach the College Football Playoff? Other big topics include the ACC title race against Miami, SMU, and others, or earning the best bowl bid possible. But behind the elephants in the room, there are a few storylines flying under the radar.

Here are three topics to keep an eye on this season.

3: Do the Cavaliers go undefeated in any location category?

In 2025, Virginia lost once at home, once on the road and once on a neutral site. Each of those defeats came by just a single possession —- meaning the Cavaliers were pretty close to going undefeated in any of those three locations. An unblemished record in any column is extremely difficult to achieve.

The last time Virginia went undefeated at home, on the road or on a neutral site (minimum two games) was when it went 7-0 at home in 2019. The Cavaliers did go 2-0 on neutral sites in 2018, but before that, did not go undefeated in a category since 1998’s 5-0 home record. Perhaps this upcoming season could feature a spotless mark at Scott Stadium, away from Charlottesville or on an alternative stage.

T-1: Can Virginia earn consecutive double-digit wins for the first time ever?

It is simple —the Cavaliers, in a program history that began before the 20th century, have never achieved consecutive 10-win seasons. But that could change in 2026.

Even if Virginia falls short of the College Football Playoff, back-to-back seasons of 10 or more wins would be a major achievement —especially compared to how rivals Virginia Tech and North Carolina have broadly floundered as of late. Two consecutive stellar seasons become more than a flash in the pan. They became the solidification of a standard.

However, despite the enormous significance of another 10-win season, there is another statistical storyline that is also worth following closely.

T-1: Will Bettridge is 16 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in Cavaliers history

Yes, most Virginia fans would rather see a historic season than a new leading scorer. However, it is pretty rare for a program to have a new leader atop the all-time points leaderboard. Bettridge could realistically do it.

The now-graduate kicker is already the program’s all-time leader in field goals (67), and is second in extra points (116) behind Connor Hughes (134). Give Bettridge a few games, and he should be the leaderboard’s newest golden occupant.