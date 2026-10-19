Three things we learned from Virginia's loss to SMU

Every game is a learning opportunity for a college football team, even one as experienced as Virginia's. Some of those lessons can be painful, though, and the Cavaliers' 23-13 loss at SMU definitely counts as one of them.

Facing arguably their most talented opponent of the season, the Cavaliers stayed competitive for 60 minutes, but fell to 0-3 outside Scott Stadium this season. And while Tony Elliott's team had to turn its focus immediately to Duke and a short week of preparation, we can look back and make some assertions.

Here are three things we learned about the Cavaliers in Dallas:

1. The margin for error is slim

Virginia entered Saturday's game with as many turnovers on the season (two) as losses. The Cavaliers gave the ball away only once against SMU, but it was costly.

Beau Pribula's lost fumble at the Mustangs' six-yard line midway through the first quarter short-circuited a promising opening drive. Virginia had moved the ball smartly from its own 29 into the red zone, almost exclusively on the ground (more on that to come).

Instead of giving the underdog Cavaliers the early lead (and a jolt of confidence), the turnover allowed the Mustangs to take control of the game.

Then, on what should have been the final play of the first half, a roughing-the-passer penalty on reserve defensive end Billy Koudelka allowed SMU to kick a 45-yard field goal and take a 13-10 lead into the break.

That's a potential 10 points the Cavaliers forfeited with two mistakes. They lost by 10.

2. The offense must revolve around the run game

With a veteran offensive line and four proven running backs (plus Pribula's legs), there's no reason Virginia shouldn't be a dominant running team. Coach Tony Elliott said in the preseason that was one of his goals for his offense.

In the first half against SMU, the Cavaliers ran 22 times for 82 yards. Not overwhelming, but good enough to keep the Mustangs' explosive offense off the field, and it should have been enough to give them the halftime lead.

In the final 30 minutes, it was 10 carries for 39 yards. The strategy had to change a bit once Virginia fell behind by 10 points, but Des Kitchings apparently abandoned the run. And without Rico Flores Jr. (possibly for the rest of the season), Virginia's receivers don't scare anyone.

Duke's defense is allowing just 3.2 yards per rushing attempt. Even with those daunting numbers, the Cavaliers need to stick to a ground game on Friday night.

3. The defensive depth is real

Matthew Fobbs-White provided the pass rush that Fisher Camac has yet to deliver in his fifth season, delivering a sack of Kevin Jennings plus five hurries.



Justin Ross and Montino Williams shared team-high honors with six tackles apiece in place of Omillio Agard and Brandyn Hillman, who missed the game with injuries. Sophomore defensive tackle Sichan John had one of his best games, making five stops.

Despite allowing 404 total yards, the Cavaliers had arguably their best defensive performance away from home this season, even with several backups on the field. They had to, because the offense didn't pull its weight.