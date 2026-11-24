Coach Tony Elliott said his team's name hasn't been inscribed on the Commonwealth Cup enough.

He's not wrong. Virginia has only won it three times this century.

It sure would mean a lot for the Cavaliers to win that trophy again and make the margin just a little less lopsided. But a rivalry win is so much deeper than just adding another tally to Virginia's side of the all-time series. This win against a fellow average 6-5 team means a lot for the future of both programs.

Pride, plain and simple

There are 33 Commonwealth natives on the 2026 Cavaliers roster. This game is about pride. Many of those 33 players are in their final year of eligibility. What better way to go out than to pick up a road win on Rivalry Weekend?

The immediate future

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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With a win, Virginia could finish top-five in the ACC (if a few results go its way), and send the rival Hokies tumbling down the standings with bragging rights all offseason. The Cavaliers have a chance to end the year with an 8-5 record — which, by all accounts, is a respectable finish and not a huge drop-off after an 11-3 season. That didn't seem possible just a few weeks ago.

This 2026 Virginia team needs this win, particularly after a brutal October slump.

The 2027 season and beyond

The Commonwealth Clash will set the tone for the ACC landscape moving forward. Virginia Tech hopes to ascend under Coach James Franklin — and the Cavaliers are aiming to establish a raised standard under Coach Tony Elliott. This game determines which coach should earn more belief from the greater college football community.

There is also a recruiting battle at play. Which program is the state's top program? The Commonwealth is rich with player talent in the 757 area, Northern Virginia and the Richmond area. Franklin consistently won in those areas when he was the head coach at Penn State. Franklin has continued to win there now as the leader of the Hokies.

If Elliott is truly building something special in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers need to win the Commonwealth Cup at least 50% of the time. They can start by building a two-game win streak in the rivalry. It has been said ad nauseum and yet not enough — Virginia hasn't won in Blacksburg, Va. since 1998. There aren't many rivalries in college football with as lopsided as a result as that one.

Perhaps that changes.