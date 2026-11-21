Bowling is usually performed indoors, at a a greasy but charismatic dump with below-average pizza.

Virginia has a different kind of bowling in mind. One that's probably a good deal better.

The Cavaliers destroyed North Carolina 41-24 to earn win No. 6 — the magic number to earn bowl game eligibility. Here are instant takeaways live from Scott Stadium:

With this win, a standard is starting to become established

It doesn't matter that the win came against a backup freshman quarterback. It could have come against an FCS team or the No. 1 team in the country — the most important part for the Cavaliers is that they earned their sixth win and will be eligible for one more game after the end of the regular season.

For the second year in a row, Virginia is set to go bowling (first time since 2018 and 2019). It still took a massive tumble down the ACC standings compared to last year, but if the floor is a bowl game, is that so bad? At the minimum, the Cavaliers salvaged what once looked like a lost campaign. They won't have a losing record in the 2026 regular season.

Des Kitchings called a great game

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It was wheel route palooza. It worked wonderfully. Jekail Middlebrook had five catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. North Carolina didn't have the speedy linebackers to contain Middlebrook and Xavier Brown as receiving threats. Mix in some curl, comeback, go and slant routes with some flea flickers, and Beau Pribula looked very comfortable.

Even when a play or two didn't work, this undoubtedly looked like the best version of Virginia's offense. This is what the 2025 rendition often looked like. Creativity, plays in space and mixing in deep shots with the dink-and-dunk game.

Sleeved Beau Pribula. Pretty good

On the subject of Pribula, he was 12-16 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. That was his best half against a Power Four opponent since August (or maybe across the entire season). Overall, he went 19-24 for 297 yards and four passing touchdowns.

This was the first time Pribula had at least three passing TDs against a Power Four opponent this year. Eli Holstein was on cleanup duty with a full seven minutes left in the game.

Defensive lapses were concerning, although not costly today

North Carolina recorded 10 explosive plays (of 11-plus yards). It was a generally good outing other than those big plays Virginia conceded. However, freshman backup quarterback Travis Burgess escaped Cavalier defenders more often than not.

The Tar Heels suffered a bevy of self-inflicted mistakes, and had that not happened, perhaps Virginia's defensive inconsistencies would have made this a much closer game. The defense did record two interceptions and some big tackles for loss, though. This will be something to monitor next week at Virginia Tech.