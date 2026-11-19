Three Virginia Offensive Players Who Must Step Up vs UNC
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The South's Oldest Rivalry has often been a big game for Virginia. It certainly is this week, as a win over North Carolina would grant the Cavaliers bowl eligibility for the second season in a row (which hasn't happened since 2018-2019).
Here are three offensive players who must step up if Virginia is to earn a win Saturday:
QB Beau Pribula
Coach Bill Belichick's defense can be stifling. Virginia learned this the hard way in Chapel Hill, N.C. last year when it needed overtime to eke out 17 points against the Tar Heels. Neither team scored at all in the second half of the game. Belichick will be rolling out concepts like double mug (and the mid-to-deep safety equivalent) ad nauseum. That's putting pressure on Pribula.
The Cavaliers' signal-caller has to hit the film room hard. If he isn't prepared to properly diagnose North Carolina's defense, Virginia could have one of its "one touchdown all day" games. The Tar Heels will probably aim to keep Pribula in the pocket — forcing him to stand still and throw. That's not how Pribula likes to operate. He is going to have to adjust to what the defense presents.
RB Jekail Middlebrook
Middlebrook is no longer listed on the injury report. He should be good to go Saturday, and can build upon a five-catch outing against Cal. He will aim to finish strong at Scott Stadium and showcase his full potential.
In four of North Carolina's five losses, the opponent either had a 270-yard passer or 120-yard rusher. Virginia needs at least one skill position player to rise to the occasion. Middlebrook should be able to contribute both as a runner and as a receiver, stressing Tar Heel linebackers. The Cavaliers can also use him in motion or as a blocker-turned-flat receiver to help spread out North Carolina's defense.
OL Ben York
In his first career start, York was the fourth-highest graded Virginia lineman by PFF (min. 10 snaps). He got the start at left guard while usual starter Noah Josey slid over to center in lieu of Drake Metcalf. This week, Metcalf is questionable to play. York might start again — especially after he was productive against the Golden Bears.
This is part of York's 2027 audition. Should he continue to play well, York could comfortably be penciled in as one of the five starters next year. Maybe his name is written in pen. That's worth a lot for a program that has to replace at least 13 starters (and might not have loads of momentum heading into the offseason).
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock