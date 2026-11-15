PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Virginia Football in Their 36-7 Win Over California

After a rough few weeks on the field, Virginia was able to get back in the win column on Saturday, as they took down California 36-7 and reached 5-5 for the year.

The defense for UVA was suffocating and did not allow the Golden Bears to get going on that side of the ball, while the offense did just enough to get the win. Beau Pribula played his best game in weeks, and the running game, with a lot of help from the offensive line, who had their best game in weeks as well, was able to power the UVA offense.

So how did Pro Football Focus grade the Cavaliers in their win over the Golden Bears? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

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Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; DUPLICATE***Virginia Cavaliers running back Jekail Middlebrook (21) carries the ball during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. WR Da'Shawn Martin- 74.6 (29)

2. LT McKale Boley- 71.7 (65)

3. RB Jekail Middlebrook- 70.6 (24)

4. RT Monroe Mills- 70.0 (65)

5. WR Josiah Abdulla- 69.0 (14)

6. RB Xay Davis- 68.1 (13)

7. TE Connor Cox- 68.1 (14)

8. RB Xavier Brown- 68.0 (24)

9. RB Solomon Beebe- 66.4 (12)

10. OL Will Rosen- 65.9 (3

11. C Grayson Reid- 65.5 (7)

12. RT Makilian Thomas- 64.5 (65)

13. LG Ben York- 64.0 (48)

14. WR Jack Rhodes- 63.7 (16)

15. LG Noah Josey- 62.9 (65)

16. WR Dillon Newton-Short- 61.2 (24)

17. QB Beau Pribula- 60.9 (50)

18. TE Lukas Ungar- 60.5 (3)

19. WR TeKai Kirby- 60 (3)

20. QB Cole Geer- 60.0 (3)

21. TE William Thurber- 60.0 (1)

22. WR Isaiah Robinson- 60.0 (34)

23. RG Dane Wleklinski- 60.0 (2)

24. WR Tyson Davis- 60.0 (2)

25. Jon Adair- 60.0 (4)

26. LG Cole Surber- 59.7 (4)

27. LT Alex Payne- 59.3 (7)

28. LG Dane Steele- 59. 3 (3)

29. TE Hayden Rollison- 59.2 (3)

30. C Drake Metcalf- 58.8 (20)

31. RT Jim Harris- 58.0 (3)

32. QB Eli Holstein- 57.6 (19)

33. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman- 57.0 (6)

34. WR Jacquon Gibson- 56.4 (30)

35. TE Dakota Twitty- 52.5 (30)

36. TE John Rogers- 50.1 (41)

37. WR Kameron Courtney- 49.1 (31)

This was a strong performance for the offensive line and not a bad showing for running back Jekail Middlebrook, who missed the blowout loss to Wake Forest. The real star might have been Da'Shawn Martin, who had perhaps his best game of the season.

Defense

1. DE Matthew Fobbs-White- 76.4 (47)

2. DE Nnanna Anyanwu- 74.8 (41)

3. LB Kam Robinson- 73.0 (61)

4. FS Ethan Minter- 72.2 (37)

5. DE Fisher Camac- 72.2 (45)

6. DL Sichan John- 72.1 (31)

7. LB Myles Brown- 69.4 (34)

8. DL Anthony Britton- 68.6 (36)

9. CB Josiah Persinger- 66.4 (17)

10. CB Jaylen Jones- 65.4 (27)

11. SS Christian Ellis- 65.3 (27)

12. FS Brandyn Hillman- 65.1 (18)

13. CB Donovan Platt- 65.1 (37)

14. CB Jam Jackson- 63.6 (5)

15. SS Montino Williams- 61.2 (46)

16. CB Justin Ross- 60.7 (61)

17. LB Dallas Brannon- 60.2 (3)

18. CB Jacobie Henderson- 60.2 (45)

19. DL Cazeem Moore- 60.0 (12)

20. DL Kervins Choute- 59.2 (4)

21. LB Ezekiel Larry- 58.2 (4)

22. DL Justin Townsend- 58.2 (3)

23. DE Billy Koudelka- 57.3 (3)

24. DL Jewett Hayes- 56.7 (3)

25. DL Darrion Henry-Young- 52.5 (27)

26. LB Justin Rowe- 43.4 (30)