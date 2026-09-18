Three West Virginia offensive players to watch in Saturday's clash with Virginia

Through two games, Virginia's defense has answered every question. The Cavaliers rank fourth in the nation in points allowed (5.5 per game), third in pass efficiency defense (76.69), ninth in yards allowed (195.5) and fifth in interceptions (four).

Those numbers will be challenged on Saturday night by a potent West Virginia offense that has rolled up a combined 83 points in victories over Coastal Carolina and Tennessee-Martin. The Mountaineers' attack is similar to the NC State offense that Virginia smothered in its season opener, but adds the challenge of an up-tempo, no-huddle style that will challenge the Cavaliers' depth and make it difficult to substitute.

Here are three important WVU players the Cavaliers' defense will need to contend with Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium:

QB Michael Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins, who spent his first two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and started four games as a freshman in 2024, possesses many of the same skills that NC State's C.J. Bailey, but he's probably a better runner.

Through two games, he leads all Power 4 quarterbacks with 199 rushing yards on just 26 carries and has run for three touchdowns, including a 71-yard scoring sprint against Tennessee-Martin.

He's also been nearly flawless as a passer, completing 16 of 21 throws for 287 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. If the Cavaliers load up the box against the run, he'll look for receiver D.J. Epps, who is averaging 29.6 yards on his five receptions this season.

RB Cam Cook

Another transfer, Cook has fit in nicely after running for 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago at Jacksonville State. He has become the Mountaineers' workhorse, carrying 40 times through two games for 194 yards. He scored three times in a season-opening win over Coastal Carolina, including a 72-yard touchdown

At 5-foot-9 and 202 pounds, Cook has the strength and low center of gravity to make him difficult to bring down. He and Hawkins form a strong duo for zone read carries, so Virginia's defenders will have to stay disciplined to avoid allowing either potential ball-carrier to reach the open field.

LT Kevin Brown

Brown was a four-star recruit who originally committed to Penn State before the Nittany Lions fired James Franklin last fall. He then reopened his recruitment and landed with the Mountaineers, where he became the first true freshman to start a season opener since 2020.

At 6-foot-7 and 294 pounds, Brown has the prototypical size for a left tackle. The Cavaliers will try to rotate fresh pass rushers to challenge him, starting with Michael Fobbs-White.

WVU's starting offensive line is composed almost completely of transfers, plus Brown, and has excelled through two games. If Virginia can take a lead and force the Mountaineers to pass more than they've had to in their first two games, we'll see just how good Brown is at protecting Hawkins' blind side.