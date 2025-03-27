Tony Bennett Welcomes Ryan Odom to Virginia, Makes Funny Reference to UMBC
The two most recent head coaches of the Virginia men's basketball program are connected in more ways than one. Tony Bennett wrote a short message to his successor, Ryan Odom, welcoming him to the "UVA Basketball family." In that message, which was posted on the official UVA men's Basketball X account on Wednesday, Bennett expressed respect and admiration to Odom and then cracked a joke referencing that other unfortunate connection between the two coaches.
See the full message from Tony Bennett to Ryan Odom below.
"Ryan, welcome to the UVA Basketball family and the Charlottesville community. This is a special place that you will love. I can only imagine how proud your dad is for you to have this opportunity with his ties to this program. It has been impressive watching how successful you have been at all of your coaching stops. I've always respected and liked you as a coach, except for two hours in March of 2018. I wish you the best! Go Hoos!" - Tony Bennett
Of course, the "two hours in March of 2018" that Bennett is referencing is the historic upset that Odom's UMBC Retrievers pulled over Bennett's Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, which marked the first time that a No. 16 seed had ever beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Famously, Bennett and the Wahoos used that humiliating defeat to fuel their run to win the 2019 National Championship in one of the greatest redemption stories in sports history.
A little over seven years after that historic upset, Ryan Odom now replaces Tony Bennett as the full-time head coach of the Virginia men's basketball program.
Bennett isn't the only UVA basketball legend who supports Odom's hire. Former three-time National Player of the Year Ralph Sampson, widely considered the greatest player in the history of the Virginia basketball program, also gave a comment endorsing Odom as the program's next head coach.
"Congratulations to Ryan Odom on being named the new head coach of UVA men's basketball! It's truly a full-circle moment for me, as I reflect on the incredible legacy of his father, my assistant coach, during my time at UVA. Ryan's passion, dedication and deep understanding of the game are qualities that will undoubtedly lead the Cavaliers to new heights. I'm excited to see the next chapter of UVA basketball under his leadership. The future is bright, and I have no doubt he will continue to honor the traditions of excellence that this program is built on." - Ralph Sampson
Another former Virginia men's basketball head coach also came out in support of Odom. Pete Gillen, who served as UVA's head coach from 1998-2005 and now works as a college basketball analyst for CBS Sports Network, said the following about Ryan Odom:
"The University of Virginia made a wonderful choice naming Ryan Odom the new men's head basketball coach. Ryan was the head coach of UMBC, Utah State, and VCU, and he brought all three schools to the Big Dance. The Cavaliers are going uptown, and they have a great future with Ryan Odom as their leader." - Pete Gillen
Finally, Odom drew support from ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg, who, in addition to serving as the head coach at Virginia Tech from 2003-2012, was also on the staff at Virginia for one season in 1983-1984 under Terry Holland working alongside Ryan Odom's father, Dave Odom. Greenberg had this to say about Ryan Odom's hiring at Virginia:
"Ryan Odom missed no steps. He understands the business of college basketball as well as any coach in the country. There isn't an aspect of the job he doesn't excel at. Ryan is a great communicator and teacher with a system that is innovative. He is an excellent evaluator and recruiter with a network of contacts nationally and internationally. Most importantly, he is a man of character that will be an asset to the University and Charlottesville community." - Seth Greenberg