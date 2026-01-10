How to Watch No. 23 Virginia vs Stanford: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Can Virginia make it three in a row when they face Stanford today?

After dropping the triple overtime game against Virginia Tech on New Year's Eve, Virginia has dominated NC State and California. The Cavaliers have looked much better, but Stanford is coming into this game with a lot of confidence after beating Virginia Tech earlier this week.

Virginia is 1-8 all-time (0-1 ACC) vs. Stanford in a series that dates to 1991-92. Stanford won the inaugural ACC meeting last season, posting a convincing 88-65 win over Virginia in Palo Alto. Virginia is 1-2 vs. the Cardinal with its lone win in the series in 1992-93 (72-48 at University Hall). Stanford has scored 72 or more points against Virginia in six of the nine meetings.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 / 2:15 p.m.

Site: Charlottesville, Va./John Paul Jones Arena (14,623)

TV: The CW; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Thom Brennaman (pxp), Mike Gminski (analyst)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (139 or 194),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM956)

Three in a row?

Jan 7, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) dunks the ball against the California Golden Bears during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Virginia is ranked No. 23 in the latest AP Top-25 poll and has been ranked in each of the last five polls. VA returned to the AP Top-25 rankings (No. 24) on Dec. 8 for the first time since its No. 21 ranking on Feb. 17, 2024. UVA received votes in the preseason AP Top-25 poll.

VA ranks first in the ACC in offensive rebounds (14.3) and rebounds (42.3), second in blocks (6.5 bpg), field goal percentage defense (.384) and 3-point percentage (.372), third in rebound margin (+9.5), fourth in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.296), assist/turnover ratio (1.6), 3-pointers (10.5),

scoring margin (+18.5), field goal percentage (.484) and defensive rebounds (28) and fifth in scoring (86.1 ppg) and assists (17.6). Dallin Hall ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9) and 12th in assists (4.0 apg). Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16.1 ppg), eighth in field goal percentage (54.3%), and 19th in rebounds (6.3 rpg). Johann Grünloh is second in blocks (2.5 bpg) and 14th in rebounds (6.9 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks third in steals (2.1 spg) and 14th in free throw percentage (81%). Ugonna Onyenso is third in blocks (2.4 bpg).

Virginia is 265-63 (.808), including a 9-0 mark in 2025-26, in 20 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA has a 10-game home win streak and is 49-10 in its last 59 games at JPJ. UVA is 112-11 in non-league action at JPJ since 2009-10. UVA has won 10+ home games for 16 straight seasons.

