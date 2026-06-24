Projecting Future NFL fits for Virginia LB Kam Robinson

In the first three seasons under Coach Tony Elliott, a Virginia Cavalier was selected in the NFL Draft each year. Even though that streak ended in 2026, several Virginia football alumni signed undrafted free agent deals and stand a chance to crack an NFL roster.

Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, elite linebacker Kam Robinson could be the highest draft pick of the Elliott era — surpassing Jonas Sanker (No. 93 overall) in the 2025 class. Robinson could be a seamless fit on several teams.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams just traded for Myles Garrett — perhaps the best defensive player in the NFL — but the interior linebacking group is still a major weakness. It might be the only weakness on a defense that should rank among the NFL’s best in 2026.

Los Angeles did sign Nate Landman in free agency, but could very well be in the market for a replacement next to him in the 2027 NFL Draft. If Robinson is available by the time the Rams’ first selection comes around (second round), he could be a perfect pick.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers lost starter Quay Walker in free agency, so they traded for Zaire Franklin from the Indianapolis Colts. Franklin is about to turn 30 years old, and his contract expires after the 2027 season. Linebacker is a sneakily important need for Green Bay to fill alongside budding superstar Edgerrin Cooper.

Like the Rams, the Packers are also missing their 2027 first-round selection (Micah Parsons trade). But if Robinson is around, he could join a defense that ranked in the top five in scoring when playing at home.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo features tantalizing talent up front — but its defense has major holes up the middle. The Bills are absolutely in the market for one (or two) starting linebackers already. Unless they address both spots via free agency, they will need to invest significant capital in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Robinson could slot in as a day one starter for a Buffalo squad desperate to break through and reach the Super Bowl with megastar quarterback Josh Allen.

Chicago Bears

The Bears once featured a talented linebacking trio of TJ Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn — but now, the latter two are gone. To make matters worse, the Bears gave up the fourth-most yards of any NFL defense in 2025. This is a team in dire need of playmakers at the linebacker position.

Chicago features one of the NFL’s most electric offenses — expect the Bears to prioritize defensive help via both the draft and free agency. Robinson could be a perfect Edmunds replacement.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans could surprise and feature one of the NFL’s better defenses this season. However, their linebacker depth might be one of the worst in the league — and starter Pete Werner’s contract expires after the 2027 season.

The Saints could target an aggressive linebacker like Robinson, who flies to the football and has a tendency to generate turnovers.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals allowed the sixth-most yards of any NFL team last year. While they are not in a nightmarish spot with their middle linebackers, they might consider some reshuffling. In their 3-4 defense, two of the four starting linebackers could be out soon — Josh Sweat via trade, and Zaven Collins by the fact his contract expires after 2026.

Robinson is versatile, and would be a strong fit in the Collins role — dropping into coverage, dipping into zone defense or chasing after the quarterback.

However, if Virginia performs in 2026, it can be expected that there will be several NFL organizations vying for Robinson's services.