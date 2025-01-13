Trey Murphy III Scores 30 Points in Return From Injury

Trey Murphy III with 30-7-4 on 10/17 in the one-point loss at Boston



The 24-year-old is averaging 23.3 PPG on 64.8% TS (49/41/95) over his last 15 games, and 21.0 PPG on 59.9% TS on the year



Don’t let the woes of the Pelicans obfuscate one of this season’s most impressive leaps pic.twitter.com/Jum11WihXM