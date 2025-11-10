Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for De’Aaron Fox, Norman Powell, Luka Doncic)
A massive nine-game slate starts the week in the NBA, and there are some intriguing matchups from a prop-betting perspective.
One of my favorite plays for Monday’s action is for San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, who scored 24 points in his first game back in action on Saturday after dealing with a hamstring injury. Fox and the Spurs take on the Chicago Bulls in an intriguing matchup between two teams that have exceeded expectations early on in the 2025-26 season.
In addition to that, there are a few players that could step up with expanded roles, including Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic with LeBron James out and Austin Reaves questionable for tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.
After a perfect 4-for-4 day on Sunday, let’s keep the momentum rolling with these prop plays on Monday night.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the prop bets that I’m eyeing on Monday, Nov. 10.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
Trey Murphy III UNDER 22.5 Points (-119)
Trey Murphy III is coming off a massive 41-point showing for the New Orleans Pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs, but I’m fading him in the prop market on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.
While the Suns are a below-average defense (19th in defensive rating) overall this season, Phoenix is much better at home – fifth in defensive rating at 107.7. That’s going to make things tough on Murphy, especially with Dillon Brooks back in action for the Suns.
This season, Murphy has scored over 22.5 points in just two of his nine games, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3. He’s actually taking less shots per game (14.3) this season than he did last season (15.8) even with Zion Williamson (hamstring) out.
I think this number is an overreaction to Murphy’s monster game against the Spurs, so I’ll take the UNDER in this Western Conference clash.
Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
The Miami Heat are down both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo heading into Monday’s matchup at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Miami is first in the NBA in pace and second in points per game, so someone is going to score the ball for the Heat in their new motion offense.
I love Norman Powell’s points prop in this game, as he’s averaging 23.3 points on 15.0 shots per game, knocking down 46.7 percent of his shots from the field and 46.2 percent of his 3s.
The Cavs are ninth in the NBA in defensive rating, but I’d expect Powell’s usage to rise with Adebayo also sidelined in this game. The veteran guard has taken 20 and 16 shots in the two games since Adebayo went down with a toe injury. He’s cleared 21.5 points in five of seven games this season.
Luka Doncic 9+ Assists (-161)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Doncic in this market against the Charlotte Hornets:
Doncic has picked up 10 or more assists in three games in a row, but I’m moving his line down just a bit to nine-plus dimes since he’s hit that number in four of his six games this season.
Overall, the superstar guard is averaging 9.5 assists per game on 15.8 potential assists, and the Lakers’ offense has run through him all season long. If Austin Reaves (questionable) sits out in this matchup, Doncic could be in line for a massive usage rate against a Charlotte team that is 24th in the league in defensive rating and 27th in opponent assists per game (28.7) this season.
Luka has just one game all season where he failed to get at least eight assists, and he put up 24 assists over the last two games with Reaves banged up. He’s an easy bet to push double digits against Charlotte on Monday.
Cade Cunningham OVER 38.5 Points and Assists (-109)
Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, Cade Cunningham should have a field day against a weak Washington defense:
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is off to a terrific start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 25.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from 3-point range.
Cunningham has cleared 38.5 points and assists in five of his last six games, falling just short of this total on Sunday against Philadelphia (37 points and assists). He is averaging 29.2 points and 11.2 assists per game over this six-game stretch.
On Monday, Cunningham has a cupcake matchup on the second night of a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards, who rank dead last in opponent points per game, 29th in defensive rating and 29th in opponent assists per game.
Plus, they are allowing 26.51 points per game to opposing point guards this season. Cunningham is worth a look in this market, and the only deterrent to him clearing this line may be a Pistons blowout where he ends up sitting most of the fourth quarter.
De’Aaron Fox OVER 20.5 Points (-108)
De’Aaron Fox made his season debut against the Pelicans on Saturday, shooting 9-for-14 from the field and scoring 24 points.
Now, he takes on a Chicago team that is allowing 26.84 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 season.
Fox played over 30 minutes in his season debut, and with Dylan Harper (calf) out, the Spurs should lean on the All-Star guard to provide them with a ton of scoring next to Victor Wembanyama.
Fox’s usage should increase as the season goes along, and he should be able to take advantage of a Bulls team that is 17th in defensive rating and 19th in opponent points per game this season.
Tonight may be one of the last times we can bet on Fox at a discounted number like this if he once again finds himself in the mid-20s points wise on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
