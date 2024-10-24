UVA Basketball Roster Preview: Breaking Down the Cavalier Front Court
In an offensively-challenged season in 2023-24, Virginia’s frontcourt did not consistently emerge as a scoring threat. Sophomore Ryan Dunn took a relatively small leap thanks to a 14.5 MPG increase from his freshman season, yet he struggled with his shot-making ability albeit boasting all-league defensive play. Interestingly enough, Dunn lit it up from behind the arc in NBA preseason play with the Phoenix Suns. All in all, the four contributing frontcourt players — Dunn, freshman Blake Buchanan, and graduate students Jacob Groves and Jordan Minor — combined for 23.2 PPG and 15.9 RPG. That could easily be confused with Zach Edey’s averages from his most recent National Player of the Year campaign.
While Dunn shined defensively and Minor/Buchanan contributed in spurts, this unit put much of the scoring pressure on guards Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely — the latter of whom is more of a catch-and-shoot option rather than a shot creator. In 2024-25, Virginia’s frontcourt ought to see a major boost with five new contributors and one returner/projected starter in Buchanan. It is not unreasonable to expect a total flip in terms of scoring production this season, with the frontcourt arguably the primary offensive option depending on personnel. The individual defensive quality won’t be on the same par as Dunn (and at times, Minor), however.
Let’s break this down into individual positions in the UVA basketball frontcourt, beginning with some familiar faces at the five.
Virginia Basketball Front Court Preview: Centers
Personnel: sophomore Blake Buchanan, redshirt freshman Anthony Robinson, sophomore Carter Lang, freshman Jacob Cofie?
Arguably the weakest link on the team besides the absence of a “true” small forward, Virginia’s center rotation has a lot to prove in 2024-25. Buchanan — a 6’11’’ returner who started six games last season — is the headliner of this group, while Robinson’s athleticism has generated some buzz around Charlottesville despite the presence of some offensive shortcomings. Lang returned to his hometown this offseason after a year at Vanderbilt and, despite being a walk-on, he could provide depth minutes as a seven-time starter in the SEC.
Buchanan showed flashes in his freshman season. After an 18-point outing in the second game of the season against Florida gave reason for a breakout, the Idaho native failed to establish consistency on the offensive end, albeit improving as a rim-protector. Hopefully, the occasional awkwardness around the basket will soon be cured with a year under his belt and a starting spot all but confirmed. Robinson — a redshirt alongside guard Christian Bliss — looks the part of the next Darion Atkins: strong, mobile, and defensively imposing in the paint. I expect his minutes to hover around 10 a game, however, on account of a limited offensive toolkit.
Don’t be surprised if 6’10’’ freshman Jacob Cofie steals minutes away from Robinson as a backup center, or even as a four playing alongside Buchanan. The Top-100 recruit looked relatively comfortable in the Blue/White Scrimmage and showcased his physicality. Tony Bennett opted to redshirt four scholarship freshmen over the past two seasons (Elijah Gertrude’s was yanked several games into the 2023-24 season), but that whole equation changed with Bennett's retirement and it'll be fascinating to see if Ron Sanchez considers redshirting either of his two true freshmen in his interim season. Cofie and 6’5” guard Ishan Sharma have the potential to contribute immediately.
Virginia Basketball Front Court Preview: Forwards
Personnel: sophomore TJ Power, junior Elijah Saunders, freshman Jacob Cofie?
Virginia is at its best when its forwards can flat-out shoot (while possessing enough defensive chops to justify keeping them on the floor). Forward Sam Hauser and center Jay Huff kept defenses honest from behind the arc in 2020-21, while forwards De’Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite took frequent advantage of 1-on-1 matchups — a feature lacking in the frontcourt over the past few years — from 2017-2020. Virginia’s new forwards may not be as consistent from the midrange as Hunter was in his two years or as unicorn-like as Huff, but they do have potential.
From the glimpses of this roster at the Blue/White Scrimmage earlier this month, it seems as if Saunders — a San Diego State transfer — has established himself as a starter thanks to his three-point shooting ability, defensive versatility, and athleticism. Virginia would be well-suited to slot Saunders into the four spot, as his strength will allow him favorable matchups against opposing teams’ power forwards. If Virginia does want to play small, then he or freshman Jacob Cofie ought to be the choice at the five. With a team-high 12 points, Saunders made a splash at the scrimmage and cashed in two three-pointers, a promising sign for a team that could desperately use a stretch four who happens to be a plus on the defensive end.
Interestingly enough, the Cavaliers trotted out ex-Dukie and 6’9’’ forward TJ Power at the small forward spot alongside Saunders and Buchanan in the frontcourt during the scrimmage. Power’s defensive limitations might lead the ‘Hoos to match him up against smaller wings rather than more physical power forwards and centers; he can also breathe easier knowing that Saunders will more than happily take a matchup against a true four, while Buchanan or Robinson or Cofie can shore up the center spot. Power starred as well with a ten-point effort, looking far more confident as a shooting threat than he did at Durham. If he can stay afloat in the Pack Line, he’ll add a second-line shooting dimension behind McKneely, with Saunders the third option.
Frontcourt Variations:
Power (SF), Saunders (PF), Buchanan (C) - the supposed frontcourt trio to start Game 1.
Power (PF), Saunders (C) - if Virginia goes small and plays Rohde/Murray/Sharma at the three.
Cofie (PF), Buchanan (C) - if Virginia goes big (and could include Power at the three).
Takeaways
The Blue/White starting lineup of guard Jalen Warley (6’7”), McKneely (6’4”), Power (6’9”), Saunders (6’8”), and Buchanan (6’11”) may perhaps end up as the tallest variation Bennett has trotted out in his time in Charlottesville. In an ideal world, Saunders and Power take the shooting pressure off of McKneely and allow Jalen Warley to survey or slash to the basket when given the opportunity. A second-year leap from Buchanan would be desirable, but I don’t think there should be incredible pressure on him on the offensive end. Cofie, if not redshirted, would likely sap some minutes from him by the end of the year.
It’s hard not to be excited about a young frontcourt brimming with athleticism and shooting ability. Virginia has arguably leaned too much on its backcourt (on Kihei Clark, Beekman, and McKneely) for scoring production in recent years.
It’s time for the frontcourt to help shoulder that burden.
More Virginia Basketball News & Content
UVA Basketball: What to Make of Virginia's Secret Scrimmage Loss to VCU
UVA Basketball Head Coaching Candidates: Is It Ron Sanchez's Job to Lose?
Round Robin: Reacting to Tony Bennett's Retirement From Virginia
Why Did Tony Bennett Retire? UVA Basketball Coach Explains Decision
UVA Basketball: Tony Bennett's Retirement Opens Transfer Portal for 30 Days