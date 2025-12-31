Preview, Picks and Final Score Prediction For No. 21 Virginia vs Virginia Tech

Conference play is going to officially begin for No. 21 Virginia today and it is going to be against none other than their rival Virginia Tech.

Virginia went 11-1 in non-conference play and picked up wins against Dayton, Texas, Northwestern, and Maryland along the way.

The Hokies come in with a similar record of 11-2, but they don't have the marquee wins that UVA posseses. Still, this is going to be a big chance for both teams to start off conference play with a win and both teams hope to be ACC contenders this season.

This is going to be a full circle moment for UVA head coach Ryan Odom. Odom was an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 2003 to 2010 and will now be looking to get a win vs the Hokies in Blacksburg.

Who wins?

Dec 22, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom looks on from the bench against the American University Eagles in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

I think that Virginia could have a big advantage on the glass today vs the Hokies.

UVA ranks 13th nationally in offensive rebounds (14.6 rpg), 26th in rebound margin (9.8) and 30th in rebounds (41.6 rpg). UVA is 9-0 when out-rebounding its opponent. The Cavaliers have 49 or more rebounds in four games, outrebounding Hampton (49-25), NCCU (48-34), Rider (49-32), Marshall (38-35) and Northwestern (49-25). UVA has 20 or more offensive rebounds in three games, including 20 or more in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since November of 2007 (25 at Penn and 20 against Seton Hall).

Newcomers Johann Grünloh and Ugonna Onyenso provide elite rim protection for UVA. UVA ranks fourth nationally in blocks (6.5 bpg), highlighted by Onyenso’s eight-block effort vs. Butler and Grünloh’s seven-block effort vs. NC Central. Grünloh ranks 11th nationally with 2.6 blocks per game, while Onyenso is 14th at 2.5 bpg. Grünloh’s seven blocks vs. NC Central were most by a Cavalier freshman since Jason Clark’s eight vs. VMI on Jan. 24, 2002. Onyenso’s eight blocks vs. Butler were the most by a Cavalier since Jay Huff’s 10 vs. Duke on Feb. 29, 2020. Grünloh has two or more blocks in eight games, while Onyenso has multiple blocks in six games.

Can UVA slow down Neo Avdalas though? The Cavaliers biggest weakness this season has been perimeter defense in my opinion and Avdalas has 1st round capability.

Neo Avdalas signed with Virginia Tech for the 2025-26 season after withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was projected as a potential second-round pick. He was named a 5-star recruit, making him the second-highest-touted recruit in program history, trailing only Dorian Finney-Smith. Avdalas also brings ample professional experience, starting his career with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, and later playing for ASK Karditsas and Peristeri B.C., competing against top European professionals. He impressed scouts at this year's NBA Draft Combine with back-to-back impressive showings, including a 13-point, 9-rebound, 5-assist, 2-block performance. Also, this past summer, Avdalas averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game at the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket tournament.

He is going to be a tough cover today for Virginia.

Prediction: I think that UVA is going to have a tougher challenge here than most might realize. While the Cavaliers are the ranked team in today's game, Virginia Tech has the firepower to put up a real fight. I think Virginia's offense is not going to be slowed down however and they pick up an important road win.

Final Score: Virginia 81, Virginia Tech 76

