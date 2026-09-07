Virginia basketball non-conference schedule confirmed, heavyweight battles abound
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Monday, Virginia men’s basketball officially released its 2026-27 non-conference slate — featuring several high-profile matchups with a few mid-major matchups mixed in. These non-conference games make up a sizable portion of the Cavaliers’ season. They hope to power past this slate and live up to the potential of a top-10 team.
Some big matchups were confirmed — including games with SEC powers Arkansas and Kentucky, as well as the Big East’s UConn, Villanova, Marquette and Xavier. The Razorbacks and Huskies should be ranked opponents, hence the occupation of valuable ESPN television slots.
Those high-major matchups were known in advance. Some new information comes from how Virginia filled its other non-conference slots. A few potential blowouts were scheduled with programs like Drexel, Bethune-Cookman and Western Carolina, among others. The home opener, as of now, has also been confirmed.
Here is the full non-conference schedule for the Cavaliers:
- Oct. 22 at Villanova (Thursday)
- Nov. 3 vs. Drexel (Tuesday)
- Nov. 6 vs. Northeastern (Friday, 4:06 p.m.)
- Nov. 8 vs. Arkansas (Sunday, 1 p.m. on ESPN in Washington, D.C.)
- Nov. 10 vs. Bucknell (Tuesday)
- Nov. 13 at Maryland (Friday)
- Nov. 17 vs. Old Dominion (Tuesday)
- Nov. 20 vs. Loyola Maryland (Friday)
- Nov. 25 vs. Marquette (Wednesday, 12 p.m. in Nassau, Bahamas)
- Nov. 27 vs. Xavier (Friday, 11 a.m. in Nassau, Bahamas)
- Dec. 2 vs. Kentucky (Wednesday)
- Dec. 8 vs. Bethune-Cookman (Tuesday)
- Dec. 13 vs. Western Carolina (Sunday)
- Dec. 20 vs. UConn (Sunday, 3 p.m. on ESPN in New York, New York)
ACC play usually does not start well into December, so this non-conference slate should look like a near-finalized early stretch for Virginia. Picking up early wins against Villanova and Arkansas could be a massive boost for the Cavaliers’ ranking — especially given that they have a few multi-week stretches of inferior opponents.
Last season, Ryan Odom's Virginia team had a few notable non-conference games (Texas, Ohio State and Dayton) but broadly had a titan-free schedule. This year, everything has changed. There are at least three ranked teams on this non-conference lineup, plus a few promising high-majors who could feasibly play in the NCAA Tournament.
Only a few of these games currently have TV designations — but it is certainly possible that more Cavaliers games end up on national primetime broadcasts, especially if Virginia ends up being a consistent top-10 team. For now, many tip-off times and TV designations have yet to be announced.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock